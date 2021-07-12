MLB Home Run Derby 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Shohei Ohtani headlines a field of eight power hitters at the 2021 Home Run Derby on Monday at Coors Field in Denver

It starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the derby online.

MLB Home Run Derby 2021 Preview

The big bats will be out at Coors Field for the Home Run Derby — an event that is usually the highlight of All-Star weekend.

Shohei Ohtani headlines the field as the top seed. The other sluggers are Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (No. 2 seed), Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (No. 3), Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (No. 4), Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini (No. 6), Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (No. 7) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (No. 8).

“I always wanted to see a Japanese player participate in the derby, and it happens to be me,” Ohtani said through his interpreter earlier this season. “It’s really exciting for me.”

Ohtani leads the MLB in home runs with 32, his latest being a highlight-reel upper-deck home run in Seattle. His 463-foot blast was just the sixth hit into the upper-deck at the stadium.

“I know we’re talking about Shohei all the time, but we’re not talking about him enough,” Angels pitcher Alex Cobb said. “It’s just incredible. I was on the bench, just jaw-dropped. Just put the towel over my mouth and was like, ‘I can’t believe where that ball just ended up.’”

Gallo has the second-best odds to take the crown and comes into the contest having bashed 23 this season.

“The way he’s swinging the bat right now there’s a lot of hype around him,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “To see him in that will be pretty fun for us.

“I think there’s a lot of people excited about that right now, especially Rangers fans. They’ve been waiting to see this for a while now. I think we all have.”

The crowd will be behind Story, who is playing at his home stadium. He’s taking a simple approach to the contest.

“For me, it’s pretty simple,” Story said. “Just try to hit as many homers as I can. That’s the only strategy there is to have.

“The nerves are going to be there and there’s going to be a lot of excitement,” Story said. “But it’s something I’m looking forward to. It’s a special opportunity to do something at Coors, for the home club.”

2021 MLB Home Run Derby odds to win

Shohei Ohtani +300

Joey Gallo +450

Pete Alonso +500

Matt Olson +600

Salvador Perez +800

Juan Soto +800

Trevor Story +900

Trey Mancini +1200