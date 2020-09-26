How to Watch Georgia Football Without Cable

The Georgia Bulldogs have notched 36 wins over the past three seasons under Kirby Smart, but they will look to get over the hump and be in the national title picture during a condensed 2020 campaign.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but all of Georgia’s games will be broadcast on either ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Georgia football game live online:

Georgia Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), CBS (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN2 in FuboTV Family; ESPNU and SEC Network in Sports Plus add-on

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), CBS (live in select markets), SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Georgia game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC, SEC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you'll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. The local channels are available in most markets.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the important 72-hour lookback feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Georgia Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), CBS (live in select markets), SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Georgia game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC, SEC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you'll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have an Georgia football game. It’s also the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

CBS is not included on Vidgo

Georgia Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch most Georgia games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on ABC, SEC Network or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you'll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

If you can get by without CBS (you can watch those games on Amazon Prime’s CBS channel), Vidgo’s “Core” package is the cheapest streaming TV service with all of the ESPN channels and SEC Network.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

ABC and CBS are not included on Sling

Georgia Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 in Sling Orange; ESPNU and SEC Network in Sports Extra add-on

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Orange; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange package plus Sports Extra add-on. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most Georgia games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com.

For the games on ABC, SEC Network or the ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you'll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

If you can get by without ABC (you can watch those games on the ESPN app) and CBS (you can watch those games on Amazon Prime’s CBS channel), the Sling Orange and Sports Extra bundle is tied with Vidgo as the cheapest streaming channel package with the ESPN channels and SEC Network.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23 (16 with Sling Orange plus Sports Extra)

If you’re just looking to watch CBS games, and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Georgia CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Georgia CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Georgia Season Preview 2020

The Georgia Bulldogs have a pair of Sugar Bowl wins and an appearance in the National Championship over the last three seasons, but have some questions to answer as they head into the new season. Premier among those is at the quarterback position, where the Bulldogs will look to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm. Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, JT Daniels and D’Wan Mathis are all competing for the starting gig. Daniels is expected to be the starter, but has been dealing with medical issues stemming from a torn ACL.

“I am excited about the guys who have competed. They have all done a good job,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They have all taken reps. Stetson, Carson, JT and D’Wan have all done a good job, and I am excited to see those guys go out and play.”

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken will take the reins as the OC for the Bulldogs. He’s expected to bring some new consistency and explosiveness to the offense.

“How do you score each week to put yourself in the best chance to be successful?” Monken told the Macon Telegraph. “You’ve got to find a way to be explosive consistently. You’ve got to be able to score touchdowns in the red zone. It’s really pretty simple that way. Once you get down (in the red zone), find a way to score touchdowns.

“We have the guys to do it,” Monken added. “The proof will be in the pudding once we start playing games. I do like what I see.”

At running back, the Bulldogs will be looking to replace the services of D’Andre Swift, who is now in the NFL. Swift rushed for over 1,000 yards that last two seasons. Zamir White and James Cook are expected to pick up the load.

“There is no drop-off, no drop-off. They bring such unique, multiple things to the game,” Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis said. “It is really fun to watch and really fun to play with them. They are both fast—so it’s giving me a hard time in practice trying to catch up with them at practice. I love them boys both.”

After opening the season at Arkansas, the Bulldogs run a gauntlet of five ranked opponents that could dictate how their season finishes. Among those opponents are No. 8 Auburn, No. 2 Alabama and No. 5 Florida. Georgia is 2/1 to win the SEC, behind only Alabama.