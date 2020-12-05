How to Watch Kansas vs North Dakota State Basketball 2020

Kansas has bounced back nicely from its season-opening loss and the Jayhawks to make it four wins in a row as they face off against North Dakota State on Saturday.

North Dakota State vs Kansas Preview

Kansas has rebounded nicely from a season-opening loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, reeling off three wins in a row. The most impressive during that stretch was against Kentucky, knocking off the Wildcats 65-62.

Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in points with 17 points per game on 44 percent shooting. Dajaun Harris has notched 3.5 assists per game to lead Kansas, while forward Jalen Wilson is bringing down 7.2 rebounds per matchup.

Kansas’ latest win came in dominant fashion over Divison II Washburn, 89-54. The Jayhawks shot 50 percent from beyond the arc in the matchup.

“If in fact we’re smart enough to play to the guys who are making shots,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self, “and we’re smart enough to take the shots that we know (are) a 40 or 50 percent chance that we’ll make it, and know how to get those shots as opposed to trying to force them or whatnot, I think we can become a pretty good 3-point shooting team.”

Self joked about the home-court advantage Kansas might have in what is a bizzare start to the season in some empty arenas.

“We had some cutouts and had a couple of people in here, so that was positive,” Self said. “It’s not the same, it’s certainly different, but it was good to play and good to play in the fieldhouse and shoot on some rims that we’re a little bit more comfortable with.”

North Dakota State hasn’t been able to wrangle a win this season, entering their matchup with Kansas 0-3. The Jackrabbits showed some fight in their last matchup against No. 11 Creigton, falling 69-58.

Scoring has been NDSU’s problem. They are averaging just 54.3 points per game and have just not shot the ball well on 32.4 percent from the field.

“We’ve got to eliminate excuses,” Richman said. “The one thing we can control is our attitude, our energy and our effort and that gives us an opportunity to get better.”

NDSU’s last victory over a ranked opponent was the 80-75 first-round win over No. 20 Oklahoma in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, per the team’s official site.