How to Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup in USA

Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

The Red Devils enter the FA Cup tie in good form. They’ve lost just once in their last 12 matches, falling to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-finals on Jan. 6.

Their last time out, United overcame an early deficit to best Fulham 2-1 in Premier League action thanks to a long-distance strike from the left foot of Paul Pogba in the 65th minute. The Jan. 20 victory pushed them back into the top spot on the league table with 40 points, two ahead of City and Leicester, though City have a game in hand.

“He’s really come on,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Pogba after the match, according to the club’s official website. “He’s fit, he can play in midfield, he can play wide – that’s the key with Paul, getting him match fit and really running fit, and he is at the moment. An early yellow and he still defended really well; he still stood his ground and there was one tackle in the second half I was worried about, [he] could have got the lad. But he played very well.”

Three days before besting Fulham on the road, United played Liverpool to a scoreless draw at home in league play.

“We tried to press them high which wasn’t easy and they played well,” Solskjaer said Friday of the draw with Liverpool, per the club’s site. “They played their way out of our press. We didn’t go there to drop deep and try to soak up the pressure. They had five midfielders out there, plus a keeper who is very capable. To be fair when you look at it, I think it was a good game from both teams.”

United found the FA Cup fourth round by edging Watford 1-0 on a fifth-minute tally from Scott McTominay.

The Reds’ third-round victory was more convincing — they pounded Aston Villa 4-1 thanks in part to a Sadio Mané brace. It’s the team’s only victory since Dec. 19.

Since then, the defending EPL champs have drawn three times and lost twice in league play, a skid that’s seen them drop from first to fourth on the table.

Most recently, they fell 1-0 to Burnley on Friday at Anfield.

“When you had the success we had, there are two directions: one is you keep going exactly on the same level, which is difficult with the challenges we have around. And the other one, it gets a little bit less,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said Saturday, according to the club’s official website. “In the moment it feels like it’s a lot less and that’s what we of course have to change.”