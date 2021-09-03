How to Watch Oregon Football Without Cable

The Oregon Ducks are fresh off back-to-back Pac-12 titles and are poised to make a run for the College Football Playoff in 2021.

In 2021, Oregon games will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Pac-12 Network.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Oregon football game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Oregon Football Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox 4K, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network regional channels (ABC and Fox are available live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Oregon game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package plus “Sports Plus” add-on (130+ total channels). Both can be included in your free seven-day trial ($64.99 per month after that):

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

For the Fox and FS1 games, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

For the ABC and ESPN games, you can watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

For the Pac-12 Network games, you can watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via these platforms, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Oregon Football Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network regional channels (ABC and Fox are available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Oregon game with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10 ($55 per month after that):

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oregon games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

For the Fox and FS1 games, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

For the ABC and ESPN games, you can watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

For the Pac-12 Network games, you can watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via these platforms, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Oregon Football Channels Included: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (simulcasts ABC games), Fox, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network (Fox is available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Oregon game with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Blue & Orange + Sports Extra” package (65+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $35 ($65 per month after that):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oregon games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

For the Fox and FS1 games, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

For the ABC and ESPN games, you can watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

For the Pac-12 Network games, you can watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via these platforms, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Oregon 2021 Season Preview

The back-to-back Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks take the field in 2021 with hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. Oregon finished 4-3 overall in a shortened season due to COVID-19 in 2020, won the Pac-12 championship game over USC and made it to the Fiesta Bowl where they fell to Iowa State, 34-17.

The Ducks’ 2020 QB Tyler Shough transferred to Texas Tech, so the reins under center will now belong to the experienced graduate transfer Anthony Brown, who rotated in with Shough during the team’s postseason games last season.

Oregon is loaded with talent on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Not only are the Ducks an experienced group, but they also once again boast a top-10 recruiting class to add to the depth of their squad.

Mario Cristobal enters his fourth season as Oregon’s head coach. Cristobal led the Ducks to a 12-2 season in 2019 which culminated with a Rose Bowl victory.

Oregon will open the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 when they host Fresno State. The Ducks will then travel to Columbus to face preseason-ranked No. 4 Ohio State in a critical early-season matchup with national implications.

Let’s take a full look at what the Ducks will be bringing to the field this season as they look to get back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014:

2020 Recap

Oregon went 3-2 in the shortened Pac-12 regular season in 2020 and got into the Pac-12 championship game after Washington was forced to withdraw due to a COVID-19 spike within their program.

The Ducks had a few key players opt out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who was drafted seventh overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Oregon averaged 31 points and 413 yards per game and allowed 28 points and 406 yards per game in 2020.

Offensive Outlook

The Ducks’ offense will be led by Anthony Brown, who will be suiting up for his sixth collegiate season. The 6-2, 226-pound QB threw for over 4,700 yards and 40 touchdowns at Boston College prior to coming to Eugene to play for Oregon where he rotated in and threw for 164 yards and two TDs with two rushing scores in the last two games in 2020.

Brown will have a plethora of weapons at his disposal this season, including 6-5 sophomore wide receiver Devon Williams (led the Ducks in yards in 2020) and senior wideout Jaylon Redd (led the team with 25 catches in 2020). Junior running backs Travis Dye and CJ Verdell will add to the offensive mix, combining for of the best 1-2 punches on the ground in the nation.

Defensive Outlook

Oregon will sport a talented group of defenders this season, led by defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Noah Sewell. The 6-5, 250-pound Thibodeaux is a first-round draft projection who has recorded 12 sacks and 77 tackles in his first two seasons, while Sewell is coming off a season where he was named the Pac-12’s best freshman defender.