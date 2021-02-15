How to Watch Hulu on Mobile: iOS & Android

Sign-Up for Hulu Now

We take our mobile devices with us wherever we go and rely on them for our entertainment. So, when you have Hulu downloaded onto your phone, you’ll have access to thousands of movies and TV shows right in the palm of your hands. Hulu’s video-on-demand streaming service is a go-to option for watching newly released movies, classic TV series, and exclusive productions when you’re not home. Available on all mobile devices, a Hulu subscription comes with unlimited access to a library of well-known blockbusters, indie movies, cinematic classics, and popular TV series.

With the streaming service download onto your mobile phone, you can catch up on prior seasons of your favorite TV shows wherever you are. Hulu will run whether you’re on WiFi or your mobile data, though WiFi is recommended for plans without unlimited data. On trains, planes, in the office, and at Internet cafes, you can break out your mobile device to watch Hulu’s selection of top-rated content.

Hulu features multiple subscription levels, all offering unlimited access to the library of thousands of titles. Whether you’re looking for an ad-free experience or don’t mind sitting through commercials, there’s an option for you. Viewers can also add premium channels for a broader selection of new and original content.

Hulu’s user-friendly design makes it easy to browse through movies and television shows. Sort from popular productions or browse through specific genres to stumble across indie productions and lesser-known shows. Descriptions and trailers allow you to make the best choice for your mobile viewing experience. Hulu also includes a “Watch Later” feature to save ideas for future viewings and have instant access to your list.

Is Hulu Available on Mobile Devices?

Yes, Hulu is available for download on all mobile devices running iOS or Android.

Hulu is also available on your Apple TV, Fire Stick, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Samsung TV, and more. Believe it or not, you can even watch Hulu on the Nintendo Switch.

How to Download Hulu on Mobile

Hulu’s mobile app works on all Android and iOS smartphones. Downloading the app is simple, though the process is slightly different for each operating system. Make sure your mobile device is updated to avoid compatibility issues with the Hulu app.

Below is a breakdown on how to download the Hulu app to your Android and iOS device:

iOS

Sign up for Hulu Open the “App Store” Select “Search” Type “Hulu” Choose the “Hulu App” Press “Get” Input your Apple ID password, if required

Android

Sign up for Hulu Open the “Google Play Store” Type “Hulu” in the top “Search” bar Select the “Hulu App” Press “Install”

Once downloaded, the Hulu app will be available on the home screen of your iOS or Android device. Sign in with your username and password and you’ll have immediate access to a selection of thousands of movies, TV shows, children’s entertainment, and Hulu Original content.

How Much Does Hulu Cost on Mobile Devices?

Like the majority of streaming apps on iOS and Android devices, the Hulu app is free to download onto your phone. However, you’ll need a Hulu subscription to actually watch the content. Luckily, Hulu plans start as low as just $5.99/month.

The $5.99/month option gets you access to all of the Hulu streaming library. The majority of the content is ad-supported at this tier level, but there’s an ad-free add-on you can add to your monthly subscription, which brings your total to $11.99/month (and, in my experience, it’s totally worth the upgrade).

You can also opt for the Hulu + Live TV bundle for $54.99/month, which adds access to 65+ channels streaming live, including ABC, FX, Food Network, Disney, Disney Jr., Fox, CNN, and more.

You can also go the alternate route and bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99/month.

Internet Speed Requirements for Hulu

Wondering how fast your internet connection needs to be for a reliable Hulu stream on your mobile device?

Luckily, you don’t need an ultra beefy connection to stream Hulu, and it’ll automatically adjust your quality to your current connection speed.

The lowest tier is 1.5Mbps for Standard Definition, followed by 3Mbps for 720p HD, 6Mbps for 1080p HD, 8Mbps for Hulu’s Live TV streaming, and, finally, 16Mbps for Ultra HD 4K.

If you’re unsure of your device’s connection speed, you can download the speedtest app right on your respective app store or go to speedtest.net on your mobile browser.

What Content is Available to Stream on Hulu Right Now?

One thing that’s commonly noted about Hulu’s library is that it’s so diverse; there’s something for everyone. As far as movies are concerned, you can check out great films like A Quiet Place, Pet Sematary, Where’d You Go Bernadette, Vice, and more right now on Hulu. For TV bingers, you’ve got hilarious shows like The Last Man on Earth, Futurama, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, and so much more. If you wanted to check out that new Lil Dicky comedy on FX, Dave, you can watch that on Hulu, too. There’s literally something for everyone.

