How to Watch ‘Hunting Hitler: The Final Chapter’ Online Free

History Channel show Hunting Hitler was canceled in March 2018 after three seasons, but now the show is back with a one-night, two-hour special called Hunting Hitler: The Final Chapter, airing Wednesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Hunting Hitler: The Final Chapter streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Hunting Hitler: The Final Chapter’ Preview

Hunting Hitler: Bonus – James Holland at the Berghof (Season 3) | HistoryIn Obersalzberg, James Holland discusses walking in the same places that Hitler walked in this exclusive from Season 3. #HuntingHitler Subscribe for more from Hunting Hitler and other great HISTORY shows: http://histv.co/SubscribeHistoryYT Find out more about the series on our site: http://www.history.com/shows/hunting-hitler?cmpid=Social_YouTube_HuntingHitler Stream full episodes and more clips here: http://www.history.com/shows/hunting-hitler/videos?cmpid=Social_YouTube_HuntingHitlerVid Newsletter: https://www.history.com/newsletter Website – http://www.history.com… 2018-01-03T15:00:03Z

Hunting Hitler is a three-season show on the History Channel based on the hypothetical premise that Adolf Hitler escaped Berlin, Germany, at the end of World War II. It stars former CIA operative Bob Baer, former International War Crimes investigator DR. John Cencich, former terrorist targeting officer Nada Bakos, U.S. Army Special Forces operator Tim Kennedy, World War II historian James Holland, special forces operator Mike Simpson, Investigative journalist Gerrard Williams, former U.S. Marshals commander Lenny DePaul, and private investigator Steve Rambam.

In three seasons of Hunting Hitler, Bob Baer’s investigation proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that Hitler could have successfully fled Germany after the war and disappeared into South America. But the investigation also produced a more unexpected discovery: startling evidence that a 4th Reich was successfully mounting on South American soil with one central goal – a devastating attack on the United States. Hunting Hitler: The Final Chapter is a two-hour special that puts Bob back in the war room to investigate the true scope of Hitler’s 4th Reich plans, and explore how the Nazis infiltrated and specifically targeted America after World War II.

Declassified documents show that the Nazis developed a three-step plan before the end of the war to prepare for the 4th Reich in South America: establish sleeper cells, funnel money, and build a strategic rear base. Since the conclusion of the Hunting Hitler investigation, more information has been brought to light that show these three phases were more mature than ever previously thought – from a 2020 release that shows 12,000 Nazis in South America holding Swiss bank accounts after WWII, to Mi5 files revealing that Nazi spies successfully infiltrated America completely undetected. Bob will pour through these new details while revisiting key moments of his Hunting Hitler investigation to examine each phase of the 4th Reich’s plan and determine once and for all just how close they came to achieving their ultimate goal of attacking America.

