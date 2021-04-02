How to Watch ‘Hysterical’ Documentary Online Free

The latest documentary coming to TV is “Hysterical,” focusing on female stand-up comics. It premieres Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Hysterical online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of FX and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Hysterical live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FX is included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Hysterical live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Hysterical live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include Hysterical by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of FX and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FX, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Hysterical live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Hysterical’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘hysterical’ documentary online free 2021-04-02T17:00:04-04:00

The world of stand-up comedy is a male-dominated field. According to the FX press release for “Hysterical,” “only a tiny handful of women have broken out of the brutal world of comedy clubs to become household names.” This documentary is going to explore the rise of female stand-up comedians.

The press release continues:

After decades of fighting for a place in the spotlight, things have finally shifted. Hysterical, a feature documentary from director Andrea Nevins (“Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie”), journeys backstage and on the road with veteran comedians, rising stars and novices to discover how an intrepid group of boundary-breaking females are changing the game and exploring what it takes to become the voices of their generation and their gender. Hysterical takes an intimate look behind the velvet curtains and beer-soaked clubs of the comedy scene into the lives of the women shattering comedy’s glass ceiling with raucous laughter and perfectly timed punch lines. From newcomers to superstars, the funniest women in comedy drop the mic with their heartfelt struggles, personal stories and hilariously bold opinions. Featuring Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.

According to the reviews of the documentary, it does not shy away from some harsh truths. The Hollywood Reporter’s review of the documentary says, “While the subjects delve into some of their most haunting professional traumas, from groping and stalking male fans to attempted sexual assault, others divulge their deepest doubts and crushed self-esteem.

And IndieWire writes, “[‘Hysterical’] really leans into that fact, not just by reminding us that yes, women had a hard time breaking into the industry, but also how often men — even friends of the female comics themselves — didn’t really see anything wrong with it. Nevins’ documentary is a fierce, frustrating, and utterly amazing look at the strength of these women comics, and how they weaponized their trauma to make us (and themselves) laugh through their tears.”

“Hysterical” premieres Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX.