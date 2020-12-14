iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

This year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball features some of the biggest musical superstars in the world. It airs Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball online for free:

2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Preview

2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Trailer | The CWDon't miss @iHeartRadio Jingle Ball this Monday at 8/7c! Stream next day free only on The CW! #iHeartOnCW SUBSCRIBE: http://go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About The CW: Official YouTube Channel for The CW Network featuring the hit series Riverdale, as well as All American, Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash, DC’s Stargirl, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Nancy Drew,… 2020-12-13T16:59:50Z

The 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball boasts performances by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and more. According to the press release from The CW, “Although fans are unable to attend the 2020 national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in person, given the limitations on live events during the pandemic, this year’s virtual event will invite music fans into the homes of today’s top artists to share their personal holiday traditions and perform their biggest hits along with never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs.”

The virtual event will air across more than 95 iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, on the iHeartRadio app, and will also stream on the CW app.

“For 25 years, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball has showcased performances from the year’s biggest artists in hit music, live on stage in front of screaming fans,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement. “Because of the pandemic, we’re moving from the stage to the artists home this holiday season for what will be an unforgettable show with amazing performances and moments that can only happen at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.”

“This year, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows its resiliency by giving music fans a rare opportunity to go inside the homes of the biggest artists of the year for a special look at how they celebrate the holidays and hear them perform the most listened to songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, as always they can listen nationwide on their favorite iHeartRadio stations and see it all on The CW Network.”

Over the past 25 years, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert has become a staple of the holiday season. Past performers include Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Enrique Iglesias, Halsey, John Mayer, Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, JAY-Z, Jewel, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Rihanna, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and more.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball airs Monday, December 14 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

