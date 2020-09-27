How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020 Online Free

Even with a global pandemic, the iHeartRadio Music Festival forges on, bringing fans a virtual concert full of music’s biggest names. The broadcast TV premiere is Sunday, September 27 and Monday, September 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival online for free:

2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Preview

In true iHeartRadio fashion, this two-night event features one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances as many bands and artists reunite to perform together again for the first time in months. Fans will also get to see intimate backstage moments with artists as they share how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives and families, given the disruption in society and touring.

The star-studded lineup includes Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with special guest Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Swae Lee, Thomas Rhett, Usher, and more, and it’s all hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Remote performances for the festival are filmed on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville, in front of a virtual audience that will include a fan wall of iHeartRadio listeners. And this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival will pay tribute to the connection between fans and artists as music fans will have the opportunity to introduce artists, as well as enjoy virtual meet and greets. Finally, fans watching live will also have the chance to appear in a special fan video wall and be serenaded by their favorite artists.

The performance list is as follows:

BTS performs “Dynamite” from South Korea.

Miley Cyrus covers Blondies “Heart of Glass” and performs her new hit, “Midnight Sky.”

Kane Brown performs “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid.

Swae Lee debuts a new song, “Dance Liwk No One’s Watchin'”.

Bon Jovi debuts a new collaboration with Jennifer Nettles called “Do What You Can.”

Coldplay opens with two of their biggest hits, “Viva La Vida” and “Clocks,” before moving into a new song called “Trouble in Town,” then ending on “Fix You” and “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Usher performs “Yeah!”, “OMG,” “You Make Me Wanna,” “U Don’t Have To Call,” “U Got It Bad,” “Burn,” a medley of “My Boo” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” “Yeah!,” and “Without You.” The star also performed his new song “Bad Habits” from his forthcoming new album.

Keith Urban performs five songs in his set: “Somewhere In My Car,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Superman,” “The Fighter,” and “Wasted Time.”

Thomas Rhett performs “Look What God Gave Her,” “Life Changes,” and “Be a Light.”

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival airs Sunday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

