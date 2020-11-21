Indiana vs OSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two of the Big Ten’s finest will clash Saturday when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) host the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0).

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Indiana vs Ohio State online for free:

Indiana vs Ohio State Preview

The surprising Hoosiers have opened some eyes so far this season, playing lights out defense (they’re giving up 19.3 points a game, which is 17th in the nation) while also scoring 33.8 points per contest.

Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has 1,070 yards passing, nine touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. Penix has been a reliable and steady presence under center, leading Indiana to victory against two ranked opponents for just the sixth time in the program’s history.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen and company will get the opportunity for a third win against a ranked team when they face their toughest opponent yet in Ohio State. Allen said this week that games like this are what it’s all about. “Having an opportunity to play in tremendous venues, high-level games, championships on the line and the opportunity to compete for the Big Ten championship. That’s what this is all about. … When we get those opportunities, we have to seize them, and that’s what this is about.”

Count Ohio State coach Ryan Day among those who are not surprised by Indiana’s success this season. “I’m not that surprised. I think they have a really good scheme on both sides of the ball, they do a good job coaching and they’ve updated their personnel,” Day said, adding: “You could see them getting better last year — they played really, really well.”

The Buckeyes have played pretty well themselves so far through three games. They’re No. 5 in the nation in scoring, putting up 46.3 points a game, and they’re allowing 23 points a game on defense.

Without question, the battle to watch in this one will be how well Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields sees the Hoosiers’ pass rush. For his part, Fields said this week that he has been doing everything he can to prepare for an Indiana defense that’s netting three sacks per contest while also snagging 10 interceptions in their four games.

“From what I’ve seen on film, they blitz and the quarterback doesn’t know where it’s coming from and the quarterback is surrounded in the pocket and then he ends up making a bad decision or making an error and throws it up,” Fields said. “That’s gonna be the toughest part this week, is just picking up their blitzes, and if we do that, I feel like we’ll be pretty successful.”

Last year, the Buckeyes won handily, 51-10, and they are 20-point favorites in this one.