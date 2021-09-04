Indiana vs Iowa Football Live Stream: How to Watch BTN Online Without Cable

The No. 17 ranked Indiana Hoosiers head to Kinnick Stadium on September 4 to take on the No. 18 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Indiana vs Iowa online:

Indiana vs Iowa Preview

The Hoosiers had suffered 11 losing seasons in a row before the arrival of head coach Tom Allen, who has led the team to two consecutive winning campaigns. In 2020, Indiana finished with a 6-2 mark (6-1 in the Big Ten), losing only to Ohio State in the conference. They’re looking for a third straight winning season in 2021.

Michael Penix Jr. returns under center for the Hoosiers, and he’ll have one of his top weapons back in senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, who registered impressive back-to-back 200-yard games towards the end of last season. Penix suffered a season-ending ACL tear last year, so how good he looks in action will be something to monitor.

“I feel good about where we are. Like you said, the first game always has a lot of unknowns. A lot of things that make you nervous and keeps you up at night, but the bottom line is that our guys have works extremely hard and I thought we had a really good week of preparation,” Allen said on Thursday. “We coach until kickoff. That is our philosophy here and our guys have prepared extremely well. We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football and we are going to rely on that for them to be able to prepare well from now until the game starts on Saturday.”

On the other side, the Hawkeyes finished their 2020 campaign at 5-2 (5-2 in Big Ten), and they start things off with a challenge this year.

“First of all, your schedule is your schedule,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said about facing Indiana out of the gate. “You play what’s in front of you. But the fact is we’re playing a really good football team (Indiana). Good in all three areas. There’s no downside to it in my mind. And we all knew this back in January that we were playing a good football team to open up the season. You hope guys work with urgency regardless of who you’re playing or what you’re doing. But I think we all realize there’s not a lot of wiggle room this week.”

Quarterback Spencer Petras will lead the Indiana offense this season. Petras went 140-245 for 1,569 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in a shortened 2020 campaign, and it will be interesting to see if he can take his game to the next level. It won’t be easy against an Indiana defense that was ranked 20th in the nation last year.

The Hawkeyes have won seven of the last eight games in their series against the Hoosiers.