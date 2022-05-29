Indy 500 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Indy 500 runs on Sunday, May 29, at 12:45 p.m. in Indianapolis.

The race (12:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Indy 500:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Indy 500 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Indy 500 live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Indy 500 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Indy 500 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Indy 500 2022 Preview

A capacity crowd of fans returns for the Indy 500 for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 protocols/restrictions of the previous two years.

Those fans could witness Jimmie Johnson pursue the rare feat of winning the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500. Only A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti have done it.

“I’ve heard the stat; I’d love to be one of the three,” the 46-year-old Johnson said via The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz. “I’ve not been one to think about what (winning the Indy 500) might feel like or might possibly do for my career or legacy, but it would be so amazing to join those guys if I could. I have no idea what that moment would be like, but it would be a huge honor.”

“I know from my past in NASCAR, a few different moments I’ve had to join the greats, you know, it just means so much,” Johnson added. “I started racing because I grew up around it and it’s something I’m passionate about, something I’d do if I had to pay to do it. I’m more surprised than anybody that I’ve had the success I’ve had in my career and I hope it’s not over. I hope to ring the bell a few more times.”

Andretti, who will also be involved in the Indy 500, acknowledges that Johnson has a shot to join rare company in racing history.

“I’m a big fan. I just — I’m watching it as close as obviously [I] can, and he has progressed tremendously this year. I think there are a few glitches for road courses yet. But come the [Indy] 500, he’s gonna be a force to be reckoned with,” Andretti said via NBC Sports.

'@MarioAndretti and A.J. Foyt are the only two drivers to win both the Daytona 500 and the #Indy500. @JimmieJohnson can join them this year, and Mario thinks he'll be "a force to be reckoned with." pic.twitter.com/msc3agHFfr — #Indy500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 13, 2022

“I think he’s shown that during the [Indy 500] test and what I saw at Texas in Jimmie, he felt right at home at that point. He knows enough about the car, and yeah, he’s definitely a dark horse.”

Foyt has Kyle Kirkwood racing for him at the Indy 500. It will mark Kirkwood’s Indy 500 debut.

“Everyone tells you how legendary this place is, but you don’t understand until you see it,” Kirkwood said via FOX 17. “You come to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and see A.J. and see him interacting with fans, and understanding how far back his legacy goes, and I now realize how special it is to drive that No. 14 car and represent him at this special place.”