How to Watch Invisible Monsters Documentary Online

The latest serial killer documentary to hit TV is “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America.” It premieres Sunday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 30-plus other TV channels on Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with A&E, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” A&E is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America’ Preview





Play



Video Video related to how to watch invisible monsters documentary online 2021-08-15T07:00:26-04:00

“Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” aims to interweave the stories of five of the most infamous serial killers this country has ever seen by dissecting “the culture and events that allowed five serial killers to flourish unchecked … active hunting victims during the same time period,” according to A&E’s press release.

The press release teases:

Over six hours, “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” weaves the stories of five infamous serial killers — Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer, and BTK — together into a single narrative exploring the perfect storm of what was happening in culture, communications, law enforcement, media, forensics, and technology that allowed them to proliferate and evade capture. Names that still strike fear into the hearts of many, these seemingly normal men developed disturbingly intimate and hands-on approaches to murder that were at odds with their soft-spoken public existence. Most of our public understanding of the modern serial killer comes from the 20 years that all five men were active. We still struggle to reconcile the uncomfortable dichotomy of monsters hiding in plain sight. The stories of these killers and their victims will be told by those closest to them, including exclusive interviews with survivors, investigators, forensic psychologists, prosecutors, and victims’ family members.

The first two episodes are titled “The Perfect Storm” and “Hiding in Plain Sight.” They air Sunday, August 15 and the description reads, “In the mid-to-late 1970s, Bundy, Gacy and BTK begin claiming victims, while Dahmer and the

Green River Killer inch ever closer to realizing their grim fantasies. These dangerous men were able to blend into their communities and lead seemingly ordinary lives, which allowed them to elude several close calls with police.”

The next two episodes, “Catch Me If You Can” and “Media Firestorm,” air on August 16. Their description reads, “With their confidences growing in 1978, Bundy, Gacy, Dahmer, the Green River Killer, and BTK – also known as “The Five” – continue their game of cat and mouse with law enforcement, – some even going as far as directly taunting the police and media. After years of evading capture, Gacy and Bundy are finally brought to justice as they both face punishment for their heinous crimes. Meanwhile, the Green

River Killer is still at large and becoming more of a threat than ever; Dahmer struggles to resist his murderous urges; and BTK has also gone silent while he raises a family.”

And on August 17 comes “Power & Control” and “End of an Era.” Their description reads, In the mid-1980s, two of “The Five,” Gacy and Bundy, sit on death row as their murderous rampages have at last been curtailed. Meanwhile, the Green River Killer has claimed 41 lives, and with no major suspects, the case’s ground-breaking task force accepts help from an unlikely source – Ted Bundy; BTK kills his own neighbor; and a decade after his first kill, Dahmer succumbs to his devious fantasies and commits his most heinous crimes to date. After years of public fear at the hands of “The Five,” the remaining three killers are captured between 1991-2005. In an ironic twist, the perfect storm of culture, media, law enforcement, and technology these men had exploited to evade capture has evolved ultimately sealing their fates and ending their reigns of terror.”

“Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” airs August 15 through August 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.