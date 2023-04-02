How to Watch Iowa vs LSU Women’s National Championship for Free

The 2023 NCAA women’s basketball championship get is set, as the 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes take on the 3 seed LSU Tigers on Sunday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC and ESPN2 (Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi broadcast) but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs LSU:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Iowa vs LSU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC and ESPN2 are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Iowa vs LSU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include the regular broadcast, the Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi broadcast and two other alternate angle broadcasts, plus it has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Iowa vs LSU live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Iowa vs LSU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Iowa vs LSU live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

Iowa vs LSU Preview

Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and LSU Tigers are making their first trip to the NCAA women’s basketball title game. The Tigers were a (perhaps underseeded) 3 seed in the tournament and beat Michigan, Utah, Miami and Virginia Tech on their way to the championship.

The Iowa women took down Georgia, Colorado, Louisville and the reigning national champions, undefeated South Carolina on their way to the finals. The Hawkeyes have been led by historic performances from their star point guard Caitlin Clark, while the LSU Tigers are led by their star forward Angel Reese.

In the last two tournament games against Louisville and South Carolina, Clark put up eye-popping stats, becoming the first women in NCAA tournament history to have back to back 40-point games. Reese is no slouch, as she had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Final Four game against Virginia Tech.

The Hawkeyes are favored, but only by 3.5 points, so it should be a hotly-contested match-up. In the pre-game press conference, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said that her team is just excited to be doing this all together.

“We’re just going to keep believing. We have one more game to our season. Our team is just thrilled that we get to spend two more days together. Honestly, I think that was what they were most excited about — playing for a national championship and they get to spend two more days together. This is such a tight group. People have asked me how are you gonna get them ready to play this game after last night and it really isn’t hard. We’ve taken a business-like approach to this every single step of the way … we turn the next page. It’s a veteran group and they can handle it,” said Bluder.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said something similar, that her team just has to keep doing what has worked for them all season.

“Do what we’ve done all year. We can’t change who we are. We got back in that game last night because of defense and rebounding. I just thought we took it up a notch in the fourth quarter. Keep doing that. Hit a few more shots. Just defend as hard as you can. … Just do what we’ve done,” said Mulkey.

The Iowa vs LSU NCAA women’s national championship game tips off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC and ESPN 2.