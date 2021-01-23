How to Watch Iowa vs Minnesota Wrestling Online Without Cable

The No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team will visit the No. 15 Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night.

The match starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Minnesota online for free:

Iowa vs Minnesota Preview

The Hawkeyes began their quest for a 24th national title by walloping the then-No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-6 at home a week ago.

“We answered a lot of questions,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said, according to The Daily Iowan. “As a coach, you’re looking at your team and you feel good about that performance. But what’s next, that’s where we have to keep going in our heads. It’s not tough to do. Our jobs are easier because these guys have the right mindset.”

Jaydin Eierman, ranked No. 1 at 141 pounds by InterMat, impressed in his Hawkeyes debut, beating then-No. 7 Chad Red via 8-4 decision despite surrendering a takedown 21 seconds in.

“I shouldn’t have given up that takedown in the first,” Eierman said, per The Daily Iowan. “I was just a little too flat-footed.”

A three-time All-American, Eierman announced in November 2019 that he’d be transferring to Iowa from the Missouri Tigers. He sat out the 2019-20 season with an Olympic redshirt.

The famously raucous Carver-Hawkeye Arena was anything but for Eierman’s first Iowa victory, as COVID-19 limited attendance to 246 spectators — immediate family members of the athletes and coaching staff.

“Even when there’s a big crowd I know how to block it out and just hear my coaches,” he said, per The Daily Iowan. “There’s nothing different. I’m so blessed to be able to wrestle here at Iowa and being able to compete in Carver-Hawkeye Arena putting on that singlet for them. It’s just really an honor and a true blessing blessed by God to be here and being to compete with this virus going around. I’m just happy going out there and competing.”

The Golden Gophers also opened their year against the Cornhuskers, falling 22-16 on the road on Jan. 8.

They bounced back on Saturday with blowout victories over the Maryland Terrapins (48-0) and Michigan State Spartans (28-6) in East Lansing.

Minnesota 125-pounder Patrick McKee enjoyed a huge day to jump from No. 15 to No. 12. The redshirt sophomore first bested Maryland’s King Sandoval 19-6, then upset then-No. 2 Rayvon Foley 10-6 despite trailing 3-0 early.

“The first period I gave up a takedown, but honestly I didn’t feel too bad,” McKee said, according to The Minnesota Daily. “Soon in the second period I could feel him [Foley] fading a bit and getting tired. My ability to go hard for the last six minutes after a not-so-great first minute made me the more resilient wrestler and why I came out with the win.”

He’ll have an even taller task on Friday: top-ranked Spencer Lee, who hasn’t lost since the 2018-19 season.