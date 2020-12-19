Iowa vs Gonzaga Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Top-ranked Gonzaga gets back on the court after more than two weeks away on Saturday for a tough matchup against No. 3 Iowa and national player of the year frontrunner Luka Garza.

Iowa vs Gonzaga Preview

Gonzaga had some major momentum building early in the season, with wins against Kansas, Auburn and West Virginia. But the top-ranked Bulldogs have been idle since Dec. 2 due to COVID-19 issues. Included in the scrapped schedule was a matchup against No. 2 Baylor.

“It has not helped us in any way, shape or form,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “This is the biggest challenge I’ve faced as a head coach. (Thursday) will be the first time we’ve all been back together on the practice floor since the day before the Baylor game.

“We were able to get together last night and that looked like our first practice of the fall – balls going everywhere and people leaning over and grabbing their shorts because they were gassed.”

The Bulldogs won’t ease back into things, facing No. 3 Iowa and Luka Garza in their first game back.

“To use the term monumental challenge would be doing a disservice,” Few said. “There’s a conditioning factor we’re trying to get up to speed. There’s a timing and rhythm and execution issues involved in basketball that are obviously a big concern, and really when you play the way we play that’s a huge part of who we are.”

Iowa has reeled off six wins to start the year, the latest a 106-53 beatdown of Northern Iowa. Garza led the way with 23 points — modest by his standards, but he played just 20 minutes. Garza is averaging 29.2 points and 9 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 69.1 percent from the field.

“They crowd him. They beat him up. They front him. They double. They double from various locations. They double on the catch. They double on the bounce. They come late. They come early,” Iowa head Fran McCaffery said. “So nothing fazes him in that sense. And neither does the physicality, because he’s used to that. So he’ll keep coming.”

Iowa will have to deal with Gonzaga’s leading scorer Drew Timme, who has registered 23.3 points per game.

“Well, he runs. He’s like a guard. He’s 6-foot-10,” McCaffery said. “But he handles the ball really well. He moves in the post. He makes moves from the perimeter. He’s really good at creating angles. And he passes the ball to his teammates. So those guys are a handful.”