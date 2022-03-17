Where to Watch Iowa vs Richmond Game Online

Both fresh off impressive conference tournament titles, No. 5 seed Iowa (26-9) and No. 12 seed Richmond (23-12) tip-off Thursday afternoon at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.



Iowa vs Richmond Preview

Iowa and Richmond both used late rallies and big shots to secure their respective spots in the NCAA tournament and will look to build on that momentum.

Richmond claimed an automatic bid with a layup and free throw by Matt Grace as 19 seconds remained in a 64-62 win over Davidson for the Atlantic 10 Conference title. The Spiders came into the conference tournament as a No. 6 seed.

Matt Grace with the PLAY OF THE DAY🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 The Richmond Spiders (ML +143) are going DANCING🏀🏆 🕷🕺🕷🕺

pic.twitter.com/43VvsB10Tz — Talking The Line Sports Media™️ (@TalkingTheLine) March 13, 2022

Jordan Bohannon lifted Iowa past Indiana — and its seeding — on a 27-foot three-pointer for an 80-77 win in the Big Ten semifinals on March 12. The Hawkeyes went on to beat Purdue 75-66 in the Big Ten championship game on Sunday.

JORDAN BOHANNON WILD GAME-WINNER FOR IOWA. THIS IS MARCH. pic.twitter.com/KILJoObefK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2022

The Iowa-Richmond matchup features two teams that are “very good at stealing and protecting the basketball” as The Gazette’s Mike Hlas described it. Richmond senior guard Jacob Gilyard averages 3.1 steals per game, the best in the nation. Iowa as a team averages 7.4 steals per game, led by junior guard Joe Toussaint’s 1.5 steals per night.

The Hawkeyes average 9.2 turnovers per game but force 13.7 per contest. The Spiders turn it over 9.8 times per game and create 12.9 turnovers per contest off opponents.

Gilyard turned it up for the Spiders in the A-10 tournament with a record 16 steals, Hlas noted. Gilyard won the most outstanding player award as he logged all 40 minutes in each of the four tournament games.

“He controlled the whole tournament is the fact of the matter,” Richmond head coach Chris Mooney said according to John O’Connor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I think our fans, who were so great [Sunday], would have fainted if Jacob was subbed out.”

Toussaint came up big off the bench for the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten title game with four steals. He also scored four points in 10 minutes of play.

“Joe Toussaint was so amazing in both halves,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said per Hlas.

Sophomore forward and NBA Draft prospect Keegan Murray draws much of the attention for Iowa as he leads the team in points, 23.6, and rebounds, 8.6, per game. Murray scored 32 against Indiana in the semifinals and 19 in the championship game.

Bohannon, the second leading scorer, shoots 38.5% from three-point range and averages 11.1 points per contest. The most-experienced college basketball player ever with a record 178 games played, Bohannon also averages 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

For the Spiders, Tyler Burton leads the way with 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The junior forward also averages 1.1 steals and an assist per night.

Spiders senior forward Grant Golden scores 14.1 points per game for second on the team. He also averages 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per night.