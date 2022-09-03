How to Watch Iowa vs SDSU Football Online for Free

Iowa will look to avoid another epic FCS upset on Saturday, September 3.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch South Dakota State vs Iowa streaming live online:

SDSU vs Iowa Preview

Iowa’s players generally weren’t in Johnson City when the Hawkeyes got stunned by perennial FCS power North Dakota State in 2016.

Hawkeyes cornerback Riley Moss saw the team’s 23-21 loss in 2016 to the Bison. He knows not to look past South Dakota State on Saturday in the season opener.

“I was there as a fan. It wasn’t a fun ride home. As a fan, not knowing what went into it, I was thinking we easily win the game,” Moss said about the Bison upset via Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Hawkeyes.

SDSU notably is the only team in the FCS to beat NDSU more than once during the Bison’s dominance of the FCS since 2011. The Jacks could contend for an FCS national title this year, consistently gives FBS teams tough game and sometimes wins.

Last year, the Jacks routed over Colorado State. The Jacks also took an 11-win Minnesota team to the wire in 2019.

“This is a good football team. They’ve had a ton of success the last couple of years,” Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said via Inside the Hawkeyes. “We both played Colorado State last year. They kicked Colorado State’s a–, and we had a pretty close game with Colorado State at home.”

“So, there’s no having to get us fired up for this game,” Petras added. “This is a really good football team. They’re really well coached. They play hard. And they’re coming in here to beat us. We’re not taking this lightly. You can’t. If we do, we’re not going to be happy.”

Iowa comes into the game as the defending Big Ten Conference West Division champions. Despite the recent success, the Hawkeyes aren’t ranked and can ill afford to lost a non-conference game to the Jacks.

SDSU Key Players

Jacks quarterback Mark Gronowski returns as the team’s starting quarterback after missing 2021 due to injury. Gronowski has plenty of big-game experience, having led the Jacks to the spring FCS championship game for the 2020 season.

Linebacker Adam Bock returns for the Jacks after a 125-tackle season. The Iowa native also had 2.5 sacks last season.

Iowa Key Players

Petras threw for 1,880 yards and 10 touchdowns versus nine interceptions last year. Wide receiver Alec Wicks will be called upon due to injuries with Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson, who is questionable for the game.

Moss is one of the most dangerous players on the Hawkeyes defense. He tallied 39 tackles and four interceptions in 2021.