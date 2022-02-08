How to Watch Italy vs Norway Mixed Doubles Curling Gold Medal Game

Norway and Italy vie for Olympic gold in mixed doubles curling on Tuesday.

Italy vs Norway Mixed Doubles Curling 2022 Preview

Italy has been dominant throughout the Olympics and will look to keep that going against Norway in the gold medal contest. That’s an Italy team that came into the Olympics ranked No. 13 in the world.

“It’s a dream,” Italy’s Stefania Constantini said per Reuters. “We are feeling so happy and proud of ourselves. We saw our families on the screen here and we started to cry. It was really a magical moment.”

Constantini and Amos Mosaner beat the mixed doubles team from Sweden 8-1 in seven ends for the semifinals. Norway squeaked by Great Britain 6-5 in the other semifinal — a rematch of the 2021 world championships. Britain and Norway went into the final end deadlocked at 5-5 in their Olympic semifinal contest.

“We never expected to play in the final of an Olympics, but we made it,” Mosaner said per Reuters. “I had a little bit of pressure on me because we had the perfect round-robin.”

Italy and Norway previously met in the round robin competition last week, and the Italians beat Norway 11-8. The Norwegians came in ranked No. 3 in the world.

Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten make up the Norway mixed doubles tandem. They won bronze in the Pyeongchang Winter Games in 2018.

“Four years ago we were underdogs,” Skaslien said per Reuters. “We were kind of exhausted when we came to the play-offs. This time, we knew what it was all about.”

It didn’t come easy for the Norway tandem, which started off 1-3.

“After the first four games when we had one victory and three losses, if someone told me that I would stand here today and win the semi-final, I wouldn’t believe it,” Skaslien said per Reuters.

Mosaner sees the finals match as something much bigger than a potential glorious moment for Italy in the Olympics.

“If we do a good job, then for the next Olympics there will be a lot of athletes to compete out there and to have a good team,” Mosaner said per CBC Sports’ Yuri Coghe. “And we need to have a high level for the next Olympics.”

Italy will notably host the 2026 Winter Olympics. Mosaner noted that curling isn’t a big sport in Italy, and the country only has two Olympic appearances in curling. The first one came in Turin in 2006.

“I’m really, really happy about that because we need more [curling] players in Italy. There are, like, 400 players, not many,” Mosaner said about Italy hosting the Winter Games per Coghe.