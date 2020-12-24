How to Watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Online Without Cable

NBC has been airing the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life for years and it’s time once again for the tradition on Christmas Eve, December 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

'It's a Wonderful Life' Preview

It’s a Wonderful Life stars Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, an everyman in smalltown Bedford Falls whose big dreams of being an architect are set aside when his father dies and George has to take over the family’s Building and Loan.

Instead, it is George’s brother who goes off to fame and fortune. George settles down with Mary Hatch (Donna Reed) and has four children, becoming a friend and support system for nearly the entire town. At one point, however, the Building and Loan gets into some financial trouble due to Uncle Billy’s (Thomas Mitchell) forgetfulness and the dastardly machinations of town moneybags Henry Potter (Lionel Barrymore).

In his despair of ruining his family’s business and possibly facing jail time for fraud, George attempts suicide, thinking that he’s worth more dead than alive. His guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), steps in to save him and show him what the world would have been like if George had never been born. Spoiler alert: It would have been awful. George realizes how many people his perceived small-time existence has affected over the years and he realizes how wealthy he really is.

As Clarence says, “No man is a failure who has friends.”

As George kisses his wife and hugs his children, the townspeople of Bedford Falls come rushing to his home to give their own money to help the Building and Loan keep afloat. It is a heartwarming ending to a holiday classic.

The film initially received mixed reviews from critics, but it did earn five Academy Award nominations — Best Picture, Best Director for Frank Capra, Best Actor for Stewart, Best Editing, and Best Sound Recording.

Over the years, it has become more well-regarded by critics as well. In 2000, renowned critic Roger Ebert wrote of It’s a Wonderful Life, “What is remarkable about It’s a Wonderful Life is how well it holds up over the years; it’s one of those ageless movies, like Casablanca or The Third Man, that improves with age.”

It’s a Wonderful Life airs Thursday, December 24 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.