How to Watch Jaguars vs Bengals Game Without Cable

The Cincinnati Bengals and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow play host to the Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a clash of two teams in desperate need of some action in the win column.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Bengals online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Jacksonville and Cincinnati

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Jaguars vs Bengals live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Jacksonville and Cincinnati

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jaguars vs Bengals live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Jacksonville and Cincinnati

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Jaguars vs Bengals live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Jacksonville and Cincinnati

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Jaguars vs Bengals live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jaguars vs Bengals live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jaguars vs Bengals live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Jaguars vs Bengals Preview

The Bengals lost two tight games to open up the season and were unable to pick up a win last week against the Eagles, playing to a tie.

“I’ve never tied in my life. It feels strange, for sure,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. “I know it sure as hell doesn’t feel like we won. That’s what I can tell you. There were so many opportunities we had out there. We just missed that one game-breaking play there at the end. There were some things from all three phases that were positive, but there was just no game-changing moment that took the game over for us.”

Despite that, quarterback Joe Burrow has looked the part of the top overall pick. He’s passed for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns the last two weeks, and most importantly, his decision making has been sound. Burrow has thrown just one interception and has played well behind a shaky offensive line. He was hit 18 times last week.

“My style of play, I’m going to get hit,” Burrow told reporters this week. “You know I’m going to try to extend the play as much as I can, and that’s something that I’m going to have to live with and I’ve lived with it. I understand that’s going to happen.”

Minshew-mania came to a halt last week, as the Jaguars fell to their in-state rival Dolphins 31-13 on Thursday Night Football. The Jacksonville offense generated 314 yards and Minshew did not find the end zone after notching six touchdowns in his first two games.

“I think anytime you lose a game, everyone’s going to walk away and say, ‘Hey, I wish I could’ve done a better job,’ coaches included, myself included,” Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said. “I think that’s always going to be the way people look at it and if you’re not looking at it that way, then you probably have some difficulties. I think if you walk away and you’re like, ‘Well, I did everything I can.’ that goes against everything we’re trying to get done as far as team concepts where we’re trying to get better.”

Cincinnati is a 2.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total at 49 points. The total has gone over in five of Cincinnati’s last seven games and the Begnals are 2-17-1 straight up in their last 20 games.