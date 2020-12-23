Jazz vs Blazers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center on Wednesday in each team’s 2020-21 season opener.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Northwest (in Blazers markets) and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (in Jazz markets).

Jazz vs Blazers Preview

The Blazers got off to a rough start in 2019-20, dropping 12 of their first 17 contests, but they rallied to finish the regular season with a 35-39 mark and secure the Western Conference’s eighth seed in the postseason.

They succumbed to the Los Angeles Lakers, the eventual champions, in five games in the first round.

Last year, five-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard finished with career highs in points per game (30), assists per game (8), 3-pointers made per game (4.1), free throws made per game (7), field-goal percentage (46.3), and 3-point percentage (40.1).

This time around, the 30-year-old will be supported by a revamped forward rotation. The Blazers acquired Robert Covington, who made the 2018 all-defensive first team, from the Houston Rockets in exchange for fellow forward Trevor Ariza and a pair of protected first-round picks.

They also inked Derrick Jones Jr., a 23-year-old represented the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals last season, to a two-year pact worth $19 million.

Both Jones and Covington are expected to join Lillard, guard C.J. McCollum, and center Jusuf Nurkic in the starting lineup, relegating Carmelo Anthony to a bench role. The 10-time All-Star, who re-signed for one year at $2.6 million over the offseason, started in all 58 games he appeared in for Portland a year ago.

“It’s what works for this team, what we need for this team,” Anthony said of his new role, according to ESPN. “It’s not if I should be starting or not. I don’t think that’s the question, I don’t think anybody would question [that]. I definitely don’t question that. But it’s just what’s the best situation for the team and make it work for all parties.”

Utah claimed the West’s sixth seed with a 44-28 mark in 2019-20. They also also ducked out of the playoffs in the first round, falling to the Denver Nuggets in seven games.

The Jazz didn’t alter their lineup quite as drastically over the offseason. Derrick Favors — who represented the Jazz from 2011 to 2019 — stands as their lone major addition, joining on a three-year, $29.2 million deal.

Utah inked center Rudy Gobert to a five-year contract extension that’ll kick in after the upcoming season and pay the two-time defensive player of the year $205 million. They also re-signed guard Jordan Clarkson with a four-year, $51.5 million contract.

“It’s on us now to get to the second round, but the goal is to get farther than that and get to the Finals,” Gobert said, according to NBA.com. “Hopefully we get a chance to win a championship. We have a great opportunity this year and I’m feeling pretty good about it.”