Jets vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New York Jets in Week 3 action on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Jets vs Colts online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including New York and Indianapolis

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Jets vs Colts live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Jets vs Colts live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Jets vs Colts live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jets vs Colts live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Colts live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Jets vs Colts Preview

The Colts throttled the Minnesota Vikings 28-11 in Week 2 to improve to 1-1, riding a strong performance from running back Jonathan Taylor.

In his first career start, the rookie carried 26 times for 101 yards and a score, adding a pair of catches for 9 yards.

“You’re talking about his second game, no OTAs, zero preseason games and he was the workhorse today,” Colts quarterback Philip Rivers said, according to The Associated Press. “Jonathan’s going to be a heck of a player. He made some unbelievable cuts, unbelievable runs today where you can see the more experience he gets, he’s going to make those cuts without any hesitation.”

Rivers completed 19 of 25 passes for 214 yards, a touchdown and a pick to earn his first win with the team. He joined as a free agent this offseason after spending the first 16 years of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor, a two-time unanimous first-team All-American during his college career with the Wisconsin Badgers, was thrust into the starting role after Indianapolis lost Marlon Mack to a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1.

“After the first carry, you kind of get in that mindset, you realize it’s football and you focus and lock in and you go play after play,” Taylor said, per AP. “You do that, and pretty soon it’s the fourth quarter.”

The Jets are winless in two tries, having been outscored by a total of 28 points. They succumbed to the San Francisco 49ers 31-13 their last time out.

Quarterback Sam Darnold went 21-of-32 for 179 yards and a score, and the Jets’ ground attack managed just 104 yards on 29 carries.

Only three Jets drives featured at least one play from the red zone; those drives resulted in a pair of field goals and a turnover on downs.

“I felt like we got in good rhythm moving the ball. It’s just finishing in the red zone,” Darnold said, according to the team’s official website. “I think it’s about having consistent plays on second and third down, and then just continuing to move the chains. In the first half, we did a good job of that in the field but we’ve got to finish once we get in the red area.”

New York sports arguably the league’s worst defense through two weeks: They rank last in yards from scrimmage (763) and first downs (32), second-to-last in points (30) and rushing yards (156), and third-to-last in yards through the air (375).

“Obviously we didn’t envision these two games going like this,” Darnold said, per the team site. “But we’ve just got to keep our heads down, go to work, and get ready for a tough Indy team.”