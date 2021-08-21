How to Watch Jets vs Packers Preseason Game Online Free

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in preseason action on Saturday afternoon.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and it will be on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Packers online:

Jets vs Packers Preseason Preview

After an impressive showing in his first preseason game last week, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love will very likely miss this game after suffering a right shoulder injury against the Houston Texans. That means third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert will get the start for Green Bay.

The Jets won their preseason opener against the New York Giants, 12-7. Wilson fared pretty well in his debut, going 6-9 for 63 yards. Mike White and James Morgan also saw action, with White taking the most snaps, going 13-19 for 127 yards, while Morgan competed 5 of 9 passes for 45 yards. Four field goals made all the difference against a Giants team that could only muster 163 total yards against the Jets defense. Saleh’s new defense sacked Giants QBs five times.

“I loved how Zach and really all the quarterbacks had good command of the offense,” Mike LaFleur — brother to Packers head coach Matt — said. “I’ve been in the first preseason game of year ones before, where there are so many presnap penalties, and that’s what drives players and coaches nuts. And we only had one, so I was pretty proud of them for that.”

Both teams held two joint practices this week, and the Jets rookie QB got the opportunity to pikc the brain of one of his idols in Rodgers.

“He’s someone I’ve modeled my game after, tried to copy what he’s doing because he’s done it the right way for such a long time,” Wilson said, per the Jets’ official website. “I wouldn’t necessarily say I was a Green Bay fan growing up but just a Rodgers fan. I always made sure I was watching him when he was on TV, watching his whole game, seeing what he was doing.”

The Packers lost to the Texans, 26-7, in their first preseason game. Love took the bulk of the snaps, but Benkert also played, going 8-12 for 88 yards and an interception. Green Bay managed just 49 yards on the ground the entire game, which is something they’ll likely focus on moving forward.

“I’m looking just like I do every day,” Benkert said about getting the opportunity to start. “Prepare like I’m the starter, ready to go. Even last week I didn’t know I was going to play immediately in the second half, was told probably fourth quarter and then Jordan had his little thing so just was ready to go. Trying to build off it this week take care of the football a little bit better, keep being decisive keep throwing it, and not hesitating.”