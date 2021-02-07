How to Watch Joe Biden Super Bowl Pregame Interview Online Free

The final portion of President Joe Biden’s interview with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell will air during CBS’ pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LV, starting at approximately 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Biden Super Bowl pregame interview online for free. All of these options can also be used to watch the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, as well.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Kansas City, Tampa and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Biden interview live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Biden interview live on the Amazon Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65-plus other TV channels on AT&T TV. CBS is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can include any package with your 14-day free trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Biden interview live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Biden interview live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Biden interview live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Joe Biden Super Bowl Pregame Interview Preview

Pres. Biden sits down with @NorahODonnell for his first network interview since taking office. Hear more from the president about his plans for tackling the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the Super Bowl, only on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/zg2rQhUeQo — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 5, 2021

In his first network television interview since taking office, President Joe Biden sat down with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell to talk about his presidency so far and what he is prioritizing moving forward.

Part one of the interview aired during the CBS Evening News on Friday, February 5 and part two aired during the Sunday, February 7 episode of Face the Nation, but the meat of the interview will air during CBS’ pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LV.

In the first portions of the interview already released, President Biden talked about the $15 an hour minimum wage he wants to work toward, saying, “The economics show, if you [raise the minimum wage], the whole economy rises. I am prepared, as president of the United States on a separate negotiation on minimum wage, to work my way up from what it is now, which is pain — look, no one should work 40 hours a week and live below the poverty wage. And if you’re making less than $15 an hour, you’re living below the poverty wage.”

He also said he does not believe former President Trump should continue to receive intelligence briefings “because of his erratic behavior unrelated to that insurrection.”

“I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” said Biden.

Super Bowl 55 airs from 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. to roughly 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CBS.