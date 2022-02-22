Where to Watch K-State vs Kansas Game Today for Free

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks look to sweep the season series over the Kansas State Wildcats when the intrastate rivals meet in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kansas State vs Kansas online:

Kansas State vs Kansas Preview

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) are moving in on capturing their 20th Big 12 regular-season title and they can get one step closer with a win over their intrastate rival Kansas State Wildcats (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) on Tuesday night at home.

The Jayhawks are on a three-game win streak and have a two-game lead on Baylor and Texas Tech with five games to play in the regular season.

Kansas boasts a strong resume heading into March, leading the Big 12 in scoring offense (79.2 points per game) and field goal percentage (49.2%) while having the most wins (10) against Quadrant 1 teams in the country.

In their last game on Saturday, the Jayhawks beat West Virginia on the road, 71-58. With the win, Kansas extended the longest active streak in Division I of having at least 11 conference wins to a mind-boggling 28-straight seasons, dating back to 1995.

Leading the way for the Jayhawks in their win over West Virginia was Ochai Agbaji, who had a game-high 23 points. The senior guard, who is a national player of the year candidate, leads the Big 12 in scoring with 20.0 points per game and sits atop the conference in three-point field goal percentage at 43.7%. Agbaji has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season.

Kansas outrebounded West Virginia, 49-32, on Saturday, which included a season-best 38 defensive boards. The Jayhawks have two of the top four rebounders in the Big 12, with redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson averaging 7.3 rebounds per game and senior David McCormack averaging 7.1 boards.

Wilson, who was the Big 12’s Player of the Week two weeks ago, scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds against WVU. McCormack netted 19 points and added 11 rebounds en route to recording his seventh double-double of the season.

Kansas State comes into Tuesday’s contest winners of four of their last six games. The Wildcats lost to Oklahoma State in overtime on Saturday, 82-79. It was their 10th game this season decided by five points or less.

Sophomore Nijel Pack leads the Wildcats in scoring with 17.5 points per game and has tallied double figures in 17 straight contests.

Kansas State fifth-year senior Mark Smith has recorded a Big 12-best eight double-doubles. He’s averaging 12.3 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game.

Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber believes his team will be up for the task on Tuesday night.

“Obviously you got a big game, Sunflower Showdown. Got to go to Kansas,” said Weber following last Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. “If you can’t get ready for that you don’t deserve to play college basketball. I know they’ll be ready.

“…I know that I think we’re one of the best, could be one of the better teams in the country. We’ve played everybody. We played them close. We won games, but we gotta finish this off and find a way to get a few more wins here down the stretch.”

Kansas defeated Kansas State in their last meeting on Jan. 22, 78-75. The Jayhawks rallied from a 50-34 halftime deficit and Agbaji hit the go-ahead jumper with nine seconds left in the game. The Wildcats were led by Pack who scored a career-high 35 points.