Kansas vs Baylor Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

A top-10 matchup highlights the college basketball slate on Martin Luther King Jr. day as No. 9 Kansas visits unbeaten No. 2 Baylor on Monday.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Kansas vs Baylor online for free:

Kansas vs Baylor Preview

Kansas has a tough test of bouncing back from a surprising loss to Oklahoma State with a trip to Waco, Texas to take on a surging Baylor squad that has outscored its opponents by an average of more than 25 points on their way to a 12-0 record.

“Baylor to me has been the best team so far and most impressive (in Big 12),” Kansas coach Bill Self said recently. The Bears lead runner-up Texas by a game in the loss column and KU by two in the standings. “I’m not sure with the other teams you couldn’t just flip flop them and anybody could be ranked anywhere. It’s a monster of a league. Baylor is not going to lose often, we know that.”

A win is important for Kansas in the Big 12 race, as they would fall three games behind Baylor with a loss.

“I know when you play a lot of close games you are messing with fire,” Self told reporters. “You play a close game, a team takes a bad shot and it goes in, you take a good shot that doesn’t go in and game over. It doesn’t always play the percentages right, where the team that plays the best down the stretch actually wins.”

It’s been a fairly balanced attack for Kansas this season, with five players averaging double-digits. Ochai Agbaji has led the way with 14.7 points per game.

“What he’s done best is probably be efficient,” Self said. “He’s shot a pretty decent-percentage from inside and outside the arc. He’s been better handling the ball and — even though I wouldn’t consider him John Stockton yet — passing the ball. He’s certainly taking better care of it and distributing it better than what he did last year.”

Baylor is coming off a 68-60 victory over No. 15 Texas Tech and is excited for another tough test against the Jayhawks.

“Coach (Bill) Self always does an amazing job adjusting his scheme to fit his personnel,” Drew said. “I know they lost a tough one at Oklahoma State, but again it’s a talented team. He puts them in the right positions to be successful. They’re getting better. You’ve got to be a good team to be top 10 in the nation.”

Baylor is a hefty 8.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 140 points. Kansas is 14-2 straight up in their last 16 games against Baylor.