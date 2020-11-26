Kansas vs Gonzaga Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs kick their season off with a huge test against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks Thursday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Kansas vs Gonzaga online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kansas vs Gonzaga live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour Lookback feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kansas vs Gonzaga live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kansas vs Gonzaga live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kansas vs Gonzaga live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Kansas vs Gonzaga Preview

The Zags will likely be a group on a mission this season. Gonzaga was primed to make what looked to be the school’s best run at a national championship last season, winning 26 games, and then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, they’re looking to pick up where they left off.

“It’s a great honor to be selected No. 1,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, via the Spokesman Review. “We understand that it is more a reflection of what our program has accomplished over the years and hope to play up to that standard as we start our season.”

Gonzaga scored 87.4 points a game last season, while allowing 67.8. The Bulldogs lost All-American Filip Petrusev, but it could be Timme time for Gonzaga. Along with Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs, Drew Timme should be a focal point of the offense this season after netting 9.8 points per contest as a freshman in 2019. The Bulldogs will be going up against a Kansas team that averaged 74.6 points a game last year.

The Jayhawks will have Marcus Garrett and Ochai Agbaji back for another season, and the group also added Bryce Thompson and Tyon Grant-Foster, the latter of which is a junior college transfer.

Garrett told the media leading up to the game that he and his teammates are ready to hit the court after a long and unconventional offseason. “I feel like we’re ready,” Garrett said. “We’ve been practicing a long time. I think that we’re finally tired of playing against each other. We’re just ready to go out there and compete.”

Garrett also noted that he was relishing his new role as one of the team’s leaders, and he said his role would include being a voice of calmness and reason. “Let the young guys know there’s going to be turnovers, there’s going to be ups and downs in a game. I just feel like if we stick to the scouting report and have a level head throughout the game, we should come out with a win.”

“[Gonzaga] is good,” Kansas coach Bill Self said this week. “But the thing about it is it’s a different team. You had three legitimate NBA-caliber guys. They played through their bigs a lot last year. Of course, their perimeter is really, really good. I love their personnel. … This is a loaded team.”