Kentucky vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Top-ranked Alabama looks to move to 7-0 and bolster its College Football Playoff resume as they host a defensive-minded Kentucky team on Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Alabama online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kentucky vs Alabama live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kentucky vs Alabama live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Alabama live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Alabama live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Kentucky vs Alabama Preview

There was a time when Alabama won games with a stingy defensive unit and the offense was simply a complement to their dominance. However, things have changed in Tuscaloosa and the SEC as a whole. The Crimson Tide have the No. 3 scoring offense in the nation at 47.2 points per game.

“Its tough, the game has changed, and the rules have changed,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “We do not play wad ball anymore where everyone is in a small box, and 11 players have to block somebody for a play to be effective for a 3-5-yard gain. I think the spread makes you defend 53-yards wide and 100-yards deep. The rules in college football have changed as I’ve said before, and I’m not saying this in a negative way, but RPO’s create a lot of run pass conflicts for defensive players, and the fact that you can block downfield, throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage, and the way that offensive coaches have utilized those things to create plays for the offense is difficult to defense.”

Kentucky is a team that has earned its reputation on defense, despite not much going as planned this year. The Wildcats stopped a two-game skid last week, upending Vanderbilt 38-35.

“Felt like we did some really good things and improved offensively. Defensively, terribly inconsistent again,” Kentucky skipper Mark Stoops said. “Wasn’t real happy with the overall result. Felt like we did some good things at times but then late in the game got extremely sloppy and gave them some late scores that let it become closer than it should have been.”

He knows his Kentucky squad is in for a whole new test against the Tide.

“We are working extremely hard to get ready for an unbelievable opponent in Alabama,” Stoops said. “We all know what they are this year and what they’ve been for quite a few years. Nick (Saban) does a remarkable job of reloading. They are an extremely football team, very well coached. Offensively, maybe as good an offensive team as I’ve seen since I’ve been a head coach and a coordinator.”

Alabama had some bad news when running back Trey Sanders was involved in what was dubbed a serious car crash. The car Sanders was traveling in was T-Boned, according to Saban.

“He got T-boned in his car. He wasn’t driving, but they were just pulling out to go across an intersection and he got hit on his side,” Saban said via 24/7 Sports. “We’re thankful. He’s got some very serious injuries, but everything has worked out very well. I think he’ll make a full recovery, but this is probably gonna be a several month type thing. He had a hip injury, but not the same kind that Tua had, so there shouldn’t be any question about his recovery.”

Alabama is a whopping 32-point favorite for the matchup.