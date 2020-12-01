Kentucky vs Kansas 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) will host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (1-1) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Kentucky vs Kansas Preview

The Wildcats are coming off a surprising 76-64 loss to Richmond that saw them play extremely sloppy ball. Kentucky was wretched from three-point range, going 0-10, and they also had 21 turnovers, which head coach John Calipari attributed to youth and carelessness.

“The turnovers were mostly walks and charges and guys being a little bit selfish,” Calipari said after the loss. “Again, I want them to be aggressive. But they’ve got to figure out what worked in high school may not work here. The things I’m telling them about getting the ball by the man, you can’t mess with the ball against good players. I mean, good players are going to get up on you and tip balls and steal. These are all learning experiences.”

Guard Brandon Boston Jr. led the way for Kentucky, notching a double-double, scoring 20 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Olivier Sarri added another double-double, chipping in 17 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Terrence Clarke also scored in double figures, netting 15 points, so the Wildcats certainly have enough fire power on offense to give opposing defenses fits.

“Nobody is discouraged,” Clarke said about the team sliding to 1-1. “It’s just one loss. This is our second game. The season just started. We’re a team of 10 different guys, new guys, all really freshmen. Two or three returning, and one of them (Keion Brooks Jr.) is not playing. We’re just going to learn. That’s it. I think it just made us even more hungry. We’re going to come back tomorrow and get ready for our game on Tuesday vs. Kansas.”

They’ll be facing a Kansas team that dropped its opener to No. 1 Gonzaga, 102-90, before handily beating Saint Joseph’s, 94-72. Christian Braun was one of three players scoring in double figures for the Jayhawks, leading the way with a team-high 30 points. Guard Ochai Agbaji added 18 points, while Jalen Wilson added 14.

“Christian was terrific,” Kansas coach head Bill Self said. “We moved the ball well and we learned to drive. I was encouraged we can play small.”

The Wildcats are 23-9 against Kansas all-time, but since Self’s arrival in 2003, the Jayhawks have won six of the last 10.