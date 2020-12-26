How to Watch Kentucky vs Louisville Basketball 2020 Online

One of college basketball’s greatest rivalries will see another chapter Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats head to the KFC Yum! Center to face the Louisville Cardinals.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Louisville online for free:

Kentucky vs Louisville Preview

The Cardinals had won four in a row before getting an 85-48 beat down courtesy of the Wisconsin Badgers. Louisville responded by handing Pittsburgh a 64-54 loss on Tuesday. Guard David Johnson paved the way for the Cardinals, notching a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and he was joined by forward Samuell Williamson, who had a double-double of his own, scoring 14 points and hauling in 12 rebounds.

After the win over Pitt, Louisville now has its sight set on the Wildcats — and coming out on the better end of this matchup against its biggest rival.

“From the jump, as soon as I committed here, I understood how big of a rivalry it is. I think it’s one of the best rivalries in college basketball, if not the best. I’m just really excited. This is the game everybody talks about. Louisville versus Kentucky, so I’m excited for these next few days to get out there and practice and prepare and get ready for these guys on Saturday,” Williamson said.

The Cardinals will be facing a Kentucky squad that is coming off a hard-fought loss to the Tar Heels last Saturday. Guard Davion Mintz led Kentucky in scoring with 17 points and eight boards, Brandon Boston Jr. added 15 and Devin Askew chipped in 10 points in the loss. Kentucky started strong against North Carolina, going up at the half, 38-34. They got outscored by UNC in the second, though, 41-25, and it made all the difference.

It was the fifth-straight loss for the Wildcats and the team’s first since the early 1990s. Now, a tough rivalry game awaits — but the Wildcats are focused on getting better above all else. “I know that it’s a rivalry, but this is us against ourselves,” freshman forward Lance Ware said. “We have to continue to get better and work on our game and just fix some of the mistakes we’ve been making.”

Don’t expect Louisville to overlook a struggling Kentucky team, however. “We know we’re going to get a lot better team than Kentucky’s been all year and they’ve been really good in some games,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “The Carolina game is a perfect example. So pretty sure we’re going to get their best.”

This is the first time since 2008 that both teams enter this series unranked.