Knicks vs Cavs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a surprising 3-0 start but face a New York Knicks team that is coming off a big win of their own at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on MSG (in Knicks markets) and Fox Sports Ohio (in Cavs markets). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Cavs online for free, depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fans in the Knicks market can watch MSG, MSG+ and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Knicks vs Cavs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: This option is not free, and, unfortunately, it’s the only streaming service with Fox Sports Ohio

Fans in the Cavs markets can watch Fox Sports Ohio and 100-plus other TV channels on AT&T TV Now’s Xtra package. Unfortunately, it costs $124 per month and does NOT come with a free trial:

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now’s Premier package, you can watch the Knicks vs Cavs live on the AT&T TV Now app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes include with cloud DVR storage.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s platforms rather than NBA’s, which has had some streaming issues in the past.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game on the Amazon Prime League Pass channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch the Knicks vs Cavs live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass). You can find them all right here:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Knicks vs Cavs live or on-demand on the NBA app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Knicks vs Cavs Preview

Tom Thibodeau picked up his first win as the Knicks head coach in unexpected fashion — a 130-110 blowout win of the Milwaukee Bucks. Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle led the way, combining for 56 points.

“We’re not going to get carried away with one win,” Thibodeau said. “I think you can’t lose sight of the work part of it. We always say that the magic is in the work, and it really is. I think you improve incrementally and as long as we’re putting the work in to it, we’ll get better.

“I think you want them to understand the winning component and all that goes into winning,” Thibodeau added. “Every game, we’ll pull clips for them to watch – both good and bad. The things that you did well and maybe we didn’t do enough of those things well to win the game. Every game that we can improve – and maybe we’re at 24-25 minutes of really good basketball – maybe we get it to 30 and keep pushing forward and to understand we’ve got to eliminate all the ways in which we beat ourselves first to put ourselves in position to win.”

The Cavaliers are off to a 3-0 start, having beat the Hornets, Pistons and, most recently, the Sixers. Center Andre Drummond has read the way for the Cavs, averaging 20.3 points and 14.7 rebounds per game.

“We want it. We want it bad,” Drummond said. “We play hard each and every time, and guys are ready when their number is called. We have a long season ahead of us and we’ll celebrate tonight, but we’ll be ready for our next game.”

Knocking off a contender like Philadelphia was a big statement from the Cavs, but Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff thinks their best is yet to come.

“Credit to these guys for buying in,” Bickerstaff said Sunday night. “But when we put this together, we just feel like it’s the right way to play the game. It’s not something that’s unique or special by any means. But it’s the way the game should be played — trying to play the game as purely as you can. And that’s what the guys have bought into, playing agenda-less basketball.”

The two teams are familiar with each other, despite this being their first regular-season meeting. They faced off twice in the preseason, with the Knicks taking both, the final in dominant fashion, 119-83.

Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 217.5 points.