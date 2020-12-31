Knicks vs Raptors Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to pick up their first win of the young season as they play host to the New York Knicks on Thursday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on MSG (in Knicks markets) and Sportsnet (in Canada). But if you don’t have cable, and you live in the United States, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Raptors online, depending on where you live:

Knicks vs Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have not had an ideal start to the season, dropping their first three games, the latest to against Philadelphia 100-93. The Raptors had a first-half lead, but managed just 37 second-half points.

The Raptors have been one of the worst offensive teams in the league, scoring just 102 points per game, which ranks 29th. But veteran guard Kyle Lowry thinks the Raptors need to form an identity on the defensive end.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I think we should become a real-life defensive monster,” he told reporters. “That’s what I would like us to become. I don’t want us to be this offensive juggernaut. I want us to a defensive team where every single possession, every single night the team who is coming in knows that it’s going to be a slug-it-out game, and they’re going to get hit, they’re going to get beat up. They’re not gonna be roaming free. That’s one thing I would love for us to become.”

With a shortened season, Lowry knows the Raptors need to get things on track, pronto.

“We don’t have time to waste no more,” said Lowry, who approached a triple-double in the Raptors last game, notching 24 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. “We’re 0-3 and we need a win really, really, really bad, and I feel like we’re getting to that point where it’s a must-win. We’ve got to do everything we possibly can to win the next game (Thursday).”

Meanwhile, the Knicks have bounced back from an 0-2 start with a pair of wins, handing the Cavaliers their first loss of the season last time out. New York smothered Cleveland in the 95-86 win. Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks, notching 28 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

“I just tried to take what the defense gave me while playing the game the right way,” Randle said after the game. “We’ve got great spacing and when the defense collapses, I know I can make the right play. When you get wide-open shots, it makes it easier for everybody.”

Randle credited new head coach Tom Thibodeau for implementing and changing the culture around the team.

“I think Thibs, from the start of training camp, just did a great job of just implementing his system of how we want to play,” Randle said. “We don’t have to second-guess where we’re going to be on the floor. We have great spacing and if the defense is collapsing, I can depend on whoever it is to cut or to be in the right spacing and just make the easy play. We’re all just trying to make the easy play, the right play, and play for each other unselfishly.”

The Raptors are 7-point favorites for the matchup, with the total set at 216.5.