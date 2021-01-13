Knicks vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The New York Knicks (5-6) will square off against the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Knicks vs Nets online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Knicks vs Nets live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with ESPN, plus you can get $10 off for the first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Knicks vs Nets live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Knicks vs Nets live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Knicks vs Nets live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Knicks vs Nets Preview

The Knicks are coming off a 109-88 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. New York shot 39.1 percent from the floor in the loss, and they had six players scoring in double figures, including high-scorer Kevin Knox (19 points) and RJ Barrett, who finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine boards. Barrett is the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 16 points a game, but he was stone cold beyond the arc against the Hornets, going 0-5 from downtown.

“I think it will eventually come. I think as long as he’s taking right ones, it’s a big part of the NBA game. I think understanding the value of those shots. But there are a lot of other things he does well,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said about Randall, per Yahoo Sports.

“There are times we attacked it really well,” Thibodeau added. “Of course when you’re making shots, it helps. And so we have to get into the gaps, make the right reads, get into the ball. And not hesitate when we’re open. And oftentimes we’re passing up a wide open shot. And in this league when you do that, you end up with a shot that’s not as good. And so if we’re open, we’re going to shoot.”

As for the Nets, they lost two straight to the Grizzlies and Thunder before pulling out a close home win over the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Despite their recent win, Nets head coach Steve Nash is not happy with his team’s recent performance overall, which he attributes to a grueling schedule.

“We didn’t show enough pride or respect. Part of it is I think you’re just going to see some of that, and we’re seeing some of that around the league because it’s hard to sustain playing more than every other day. At the same time, that’s the challenge, to dig deep and find a way to win, win ugly, win when you don’t have your best stuff, and to overcome that kind of intense scheduling and demand on the mind and body,” Nash said, per the New York Post.

Still, the Nets bested the Nuggets, 122-116, behind a dominant performance by Kevin Durant, who notched a double-double, scoring 34 points while dishing out 13 assists. Durant’s nine rebounds left him a board shy of a triple-double, and he’ll give New York everything it can handle.