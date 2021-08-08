How to Watch Lakers vs Suns Summer League Game Online

The Lakers and Suns clash in each team’s 2021 Las Vegas Summer League opener on Sunday.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs Suns Summer League game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Lakers vs Suns Preview

The Lakers got a headstart on the offseason, going 1-1 in the California Classic Summer League games. Now the team moves on to face the Suns in their Summer League debut. The roster is headlined by Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves.

In college, Ayayi appeared in 32 games (31 starts) for Gonzaga, averaging 12 points (.575 FG%), 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes. Reaves appeared in 25 games for Oklahoma last season, averaging 18.3 points.

Another notable name is Devontae Cacok, who logged minutes with the Lakers the last two seasons. He recorded just over five minutes per game last year with the purple and gold, averaging 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds.

An early fan favorite for Laker fans is Mac McClung, an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. After playing for two college teams — starting with Georgetown and ending with the Red Raiders — he’s looking to find a home in pro basketball.

“I just felt the timing was right for me to go all-in,” McClung told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony in May. “I looked at multiple factors and decided the best time for me to take this step was now. I feel the NBA game and spacing is suited for my play style, and I can’t wait to start this chapter of my life. I’m very blessed to be able to chase my dreams.

“…I can’t wait to show teams how much I’ve improved my playmaking ability and how hard I have been working on making the right reads in the pick-and-roll. Also I’m looking forward to showing teams my determination and will to win. I’m really looking forward to pre-draft workouts, going head-to-head with other guards in the draft, and showing teams what I’m made of.”

Here is the full Lakers Summer League roster:

Zavier Simpson Guard Joel Ayayi Guard Jordan Floyd Guard Chaundee Brown Jr. Guard Devontae Cacok Forward/Center Romaro Gill Center Alan Griffin Forward Vic Law Forward Mac McClung Guard Trevelin Queen Guard Austin Reaves Guard Justin Robinson Guard Yoeli Childs Forward

The Suns are looking forward to Jalen Smith — the No. 10 overall pick in 2020 — stepping up in Summer League play. He played just under six minutes per game last season but should have an expanded role in the Summer League Games.

“Just go out there and hoop,” Smith said about the opportunity of Summer League. “That’s the main thing. Pretty much being on the bench all season, that’s just the one thing you want to do is hoop. I feel as though that’s what Summer League is for and that’s what Coach Monty (Williams) has been telling me, just to go out there and hoop. (Suns General Manager) James Jones was telling me the same thing. Just having fun and playing the game.”