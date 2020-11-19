Latin Grammys 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards are being held remotely this year, airing Thursday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision.

In the United States, the show starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Univision and TNT. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 Latin Grammys online for free:

2020 Latin Grammys Preview

Latin Grammy 2020: Artistas confirmados para el show#LatinGrammy2020 #Artistasconfirmados 2020-11-19T01:12:38Z

The Latin Grammys honor musical releases in Latin music from the previous year. The 2020 awards encompass June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. The awards will be anchored from Miami, Florida, hosted by Yalitza Aparicio, Ana Brenda Contreras and Victor Manuelle.

Performers include Rauw Alejandro, Ivy Queen, Victor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Jesus Navarro, Lupita Infante, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Natalie Jimenez, Prince Royce, Leslie Grace, Juanes, Pitbull, Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Pedro Capo, Alexjandro Fernandez, Karol G, Kany Garcia, Los Tigres del Norte, Christian Nodal, Fito Paez, Nathy Peluso, Marc Anthony, Calibre 50, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Guaynaa, Debi Nova, Raquel Sofia, Sebastian Yatra, Anitta, J Balvin, Camilo, Ricky Martin, Jose Luis Perales, and Carla Morrison.

The Latin Grammys are voted on by The Latin Academy’s international membership body of music creators, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

LATIN GRAMMY 2020 | TODAS NOSMINACIONES A LOS LATIN GRAMMY 2020LATIN GRAMMY 2020 | TODAS NOSMINACIONES A LOS LATIN GRAMMY 2020 2020-09-30T11:00:09Z

This year’s Album Of The Year category is composed of a diverse group of artists, featuring some of the most accomplished and renowned trendsetters and worldwide ambassadors of Latin music across genres, including: Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG), Camilo (Por Primera Vez), Kany García (Mesa Para Dos), J Balvin (Colores), J Balvin & Bad Bunny (Oasis), Jesse & Joy Aire (Versión Día), Natalia Lafourcade (Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1), Ricky Martin (Pausa), Fito Páez (La Conquista del Espacio), and Carlos Vives (Cumbiana).

Artists with multiple nominations include Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camilo, Karol G, Kany García, Josh Gudwin, Colin Leonard, Jon Leone, Richi López, Ozuna, Alejandro “Sky” Ramírez, Residente, Julio Reyes Copello, Rosalía, Marco Masis “Tainy” and Carlos Vives.

The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards nominees were selected from more than 18,000 entries across 53 categories, reflecting an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period. The Latin Recording Academy’s online entry process allowed members and record labels to submit product digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic and paved the way for the first-ever — and very successful — virtual screening and nominating process that enabled the participation of the large majority of voting members, regardless of their location.

“Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate. Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards — a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in a press release. “Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year’s class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process.”

New categories, voted on and approved early this year, including Best Pop/Rock Song, Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song, received an overwhelming number of entries. Furthermore, the Best Merengue/Bachata Album, Best Flamenco Album and Best Classical Contemporary Composition categories are returning after meeting the minimum submission requirements.

The 2020 Latin Grammy Awards air Thursday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision.

