How to Watch Laver Cup 2022 Online for Free in USA

Roger Federer will play his final career match at the Laver Cup, which runs Friday through Sunday in London.

In the United States, the tournament will be televised on Tennis Channel.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Laver Cup streaming live online:

Laver Cup 2022 Preview

Tennis great Roger Federer, 41, will play his final professional career match on Friday when the Laver Cup gets underway with doubles play.

Federer, a Switzerland tennis star, will team up with longtime rival Rafael Nadal of Spain to face the U.S. tandem of Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe. Nadal, who has competed against Federer many times, recognizes the significance of the moment.

“Tomorrow’s gonna be a special thing,” Nadal said via the Guardian’s Tumaini Carayol. “I think very difficult, difficult one. Gonna be difficult to handle everything, especially for Roger, without a doubt. For me too. At the end one of the most important players, if not most important player in my tennis career, is leaving, no?”

One of the most iconic rivalries in world sport. Reliving the best point from EVERY Federer vs Nadal ATP match 😻@rogerfederer @rafaelnadal #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/YlgcTLiFwY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 22, 2022

Federer’s 23-year career consists of 20 grand slam titles and six year-end championships. He also has an Olympic silver medal from 2012. Nadal was one of Federer’s biggest rivals along the way, and Federer only owns a 24-16 series lead, which includes many big tournament matches.

“It’s super special playing with Rafa,” Federer said via ESPN’s Simon Cambers. “… To be able to do that one more time, I’m sure it’s going to be wonderful.”

“For as long as we battled together, having had always this respect for one another, our families, coaching teams, for us as well to go through a career we both have had, come out the other side and have a nice relationship, is maybe a great message to tennis and beyond,” Federer added.

Federer also fittingly concludes his professional career at a tournament he helped start in 2018. The tournament features singles and doubles matches between Team Europe and Team World.

Here’s a look at the schedule and lineups.

Laver Cup Schedule (Eastern Time in U.S.)

Friday, September 23

Singles:

Casper Ruud (Europe) vs. Jack Sock (World), 8 a.m.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) vs. Diego Schwartzmann (World), 8 a.m.

Andy Murray (Europe) vs. Alex de Minaur (World), 2 p.m.

Doubles:

Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal (Europe) vs. Jack Sock & Frances Tiafone (World), 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

Singles:

Matches TBD at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Doubles:

Match TBD at 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 25

Singles

Matches TBD at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Doubles

Matches TBD at 8 a.m.

Team Europe Roster

Rafael Nadal, Spain

Novak Djokovic, Serbia

Roger Federer, Switzerland

Andy Murray, Great Britain

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

Casper Ruud, Norway

Team World Roster

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

Taylor Fritz, U.S.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

Jack Sock, U.S.

Frances Tiafoe, U.S.

Alex de Minaur, Australia