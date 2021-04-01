‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The “Law & Order” franchise is getting another spinoff in the form of “Las & Order: Organized Crime.” It premieres Thursday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch Law & Order: Organized Crime streaming online for free:

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Preview

Christopher Meloni starred as Detective Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for 12 seasons, leaving in the spring of 2012. He’s appearing as a guest star in the season 22 episode “Return of the Prodigal Son” on April 1 as a way to set up the newest spinoff, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

This new series sees Stabler return to the New York Police Department “to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss,” according to the NBC Press release.

It continues, “However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.”

The series co-stars Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor, and of course, Meloni’s former “SVU” co-star Mariska Hargitay will be stopping by occasionally as Captain Olivia Benson.

In a pre-premiere interview, Meloni told TVLine that he’s glad to be back and was so touched that everyone welcomed him with open arms after his “inelegant” departure nine years ago.

“It’s such a unique experience I’m living, which is a sense of welcoming and love and just, ‘Welcome back’ and ‘We’ve missed you.’ It feels very sweet. And I’m just going, man, not too many people get this. It’s not lost on me,” said Meloni.

He also teased the kinds of criminals he and his team are going to be going up against on the new show, saying, “These organizations are very sophisticated. They, very often, blend into and along with legitimate businesses. A lot of it is cyber stuff. But then it has to land somewhere, whether it’s human trafficking or sex trafficking or drugs or, you know, manipulation of elections. [Laughs] You know, nefarious deeds are all over the place, so we’re going to hunt them down and bring them to justice.”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.