Where to Watch Leicester City vs Arsenal in USA

Leicester City will host Arsenal at King Power Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal have opened their 2020-21 campaign with a trio of victories, besting Fulham 3-0 on the road and West Ham 2-1 at home in Premier League play after claiming the FA Community Shield with a penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool.

On Saturday, forward Eddie Nketiah notched the winner against West Ham in the 86th minute. He did the easy part after a low feed from Dani Ceballos, who’d received a through ball from fellow midfielder Bukayo Saka.

“It was a great pass [from Dani] across, good vision from him, I just tried to stay onside and make sure I was behind the ball,” Nketiah said, according to Arsenal.com. “It was a pretty easy finish from there, but it was a great ball.

“I just want to keep trying to help the team and improve as a player. To come on and get the winner is obviously a great feeling. I’m delighted with the three points.”

The Gunners could have a new face in net against Leicester: Alex Runarrson, whom the club signed to a four-year deal on Monday. The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with Ligue 1 side Dijon.

“I would say I’m a modern goalkeeper,” Runarsson said after the signing, per Arsenal.com. “It is one of my best attributes that I’m comfortable with my feet, I can play with my right and left foot, I am not afraid to play as a sweeper and I am good one against one.”

Leicester have also found nothing but success to open their season, thrashing West Brom 3-0 on the road in their debut before dispatching Burnley 4-2 at home on Sunday, both in league play.

The Foxes fell down to Burnley in the 10th minute before midfielder Harvey Barnes equalized from the top of the box 10 minutes later, finding the lower left corner off a feed from defender Timothy Castagne.

“I’m very pleased to get off the mark for the season,” Barnes said, according to LCFC.com. “I actually ended up on the right-hand side, so it’s a bit different.

“But when you’re in the box, it’s [about] just trying to find a bit of space, and then when you finish, just find that little bit of composure and thankfully it went in.

“We work on it in training a lot — working together. Putting it into practice in the game and getting the goals that we are at the minute, it’s very pleasing for all of us.

“Every time we go forward, we look like we’ll either create or score a goal, so long may that continue for us. Hopefully, we can keep this form going.”