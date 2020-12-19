How to Watch ‘Letters to Satan Claus’ SyFy Movie Online

If you like your holiday festivities with a side of carnage, look no further than Letters to Satan Claus, premiering Saturday, December 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Letters to Satan Claus online for free:

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Letters to Satan Claus live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Letters to Satan Claus live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Letters to Satan Claus live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Letters to Satan Claus’ Preview

SYFY ORIGINAL MOVIE | Letters To Satan Claus | Official Trailer 1 | Coming Christmas 2020 | SYFYGet a sneak peek at this gift of a movie, coming to SYFY Winter 2020. #SYFY About SYFY: It doesn’t matter if you’re into space outlaws, exiled dragon queens, or survivors of the zombie apocalypse. If you love it, you’re one of us. Get more SYFY exclusive content: Visit SYFY.com: http://bit.ly/SYFYWeb Find SYFY on Facebook:… 2020-07-30T21:27:55Z

The Syfy description of this holiday horrorfest is kind of amazing. It reads, “While the weather outside is frightful, so is Letters to Satan Claus, which tells the tale of Holly. After returning to her hometown of Ornaments as a big city news reporter, she faces the demon of her past following a simple typo in her letter to Santa, a harmless mistake that summoned Satan to kill her parents.”

In the trailer, it’s quite obvious that this is a take-off on all the Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies that see a big-city gal head back to her hometown and get caught up in a whirlwind romance as she revisits her past — except, in this case, it’s a whirlwind killer Satan who murdered her parents. There’s also a musical number! It looks like a yuletide good time.

The narrator intones, “Reporter Holly Frost is finally going home for Christmas and a special someone from her past is back to wreck the halls. One little letter will lead to one hell of a holiday.”

Letters To Satan Claus | Official Trailer | Premieres December 19 | SYFYReporter Holly Frost returns home to Ornaments just as someone special from her past comes to town…and it’s not Mr. Right. #SYFY #LettersToSatanClaus About SYFY: It doesn’t matter if you’re into space outlaws, exiled dragon queens, or survivors of the zombie apocalypse. If you love it, you’re one of us. Get more SYFY exclusive content:… 2020-12-03T23:33:15Z

The film stars Karen Knox as Holly Frost, Maya Misaljevic as young Holly, Michael Xavier as Noel, Jessica Clement as Faith, Perrie Voss as Cookie, Miriam McDonald as Mayor Danica, Juno Rinaldi as Aunt Becky, Franco Presti as Sam, and in a bit of a twist, Jana Peck stars as Santa/Satan.

Letters to Satan Claus premieres Saturday, December 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy; it is being rebroadcast Sunday, December 20 at 12:45 p.m., and on Christmas Day, — Friday, December 25 — at noon and 8 p.m. ET/PT, all on Syfy.