How to Watch LHH Miami Season 4 Online Without Cable

The “Love & Hip Hop” franchise has spawned many successful spinoffs. “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” returns for its fourth season on Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Season 4 Preview





When we last saw the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” crew, Trick Daddy and Joy Young were trying to rekindle their romance, while Sukihana welcomed her children on a visit from Atlanta. Trick and Katrina “Trina” Taylor launched a new radio show, but Amara La Negra and PreMadonna fighting threatened to ruin the launch party.

When the show returns for its fourth season, new cast members include Ace Hood and his wife Shelah Marie, Noreaga and his wife Neri, and Florence El Luche. They will join returning cast members Trina, Amara, Trick, Suki, Joy, Bobby Lytes, and Miami Tip, plus Ray J and Amara’s mother Mama Ami in guest roles.

The VH1 press release teases of the new season, “Relationships, careers and reputations are put to the test when a new season premieres.”

The premiere episode is titled “Miami Is the Moment” and its description reads, “Trina hits the gas on her career; Ace Hood reconnects with his difficult past; Sukihana clashes with management; N.O.R.E. faces big changes at home.”

In the recently released super trailer, Trick Daddy is under fire from the Beyhive for saying that Beyonce can’t really sing. It bled over into the real world when the health inspector who came to check in on Trick’s restaurant also happened to be a huge Beyonce fan.

Elsewhere, Noreaga and Neri are trying to figure out a good work-life balance, while Ace Hood and Shelah Marie are trying to set boundaries without losing their marriage.

Finally, newcomer Florence El Luche learns that her husband might be having an affair, though he says she has “no proof” that he is cheating.

With some of the veteran cast members, Trina is getting baby fever, though it is Amara who might actually be pregnant. Suki is also making a ton of money with her OnlyFans site, but the rest of the crew is not so down with it.

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.