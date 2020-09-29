How to Watch Little People Big World Season 21 Online

Great changes are afoot at the Roloff family farm when reality show Little People, Big World returns Tuesday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Little People, Big World Season 21 Preview

Little People, Big World Returns September 29th!Stream Full Episodes of Little People, Big World: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/little-people-big-world/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LittlePeopleBigWorld/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TLC 2020-09-10T15:00:12Z

Parents Matt and Amy Roloff are both little people — 4 feet tall — but they are determined to succeed in a world that isn’t always accepting of differences. Matt has risen through the ranks of the business world, closing deals with some of Silicon Valley’s most well-known companies. After being laid off, Matt decided to pursue his dream of owning his own business. He is also the former president of Little People of America, an advocacy group for little people and issues affecting their lives.

Originally a stay-at-home mom but now holding down two jobs, Amy has raised four children: twins Jeremy and Zach, Molly and Jacob.

Together they own and operate Roloff Farms, a sprawling 34-acre farm in Oregon. The Roloffs’ accomplishments belie a hard truth: for little people, every day is a challenge. Driving a car, seeing over the counter at a bank, or even making a simple trip to the grocery store can quickly become a test in a world that wasn’t made for them.

In Little People, Big World, viewers look into the lives of the Roloffs as they face the pressure of being little in an average-sized world and the financial burdens of operating Roloff Farms.

When we last saw the Roloff family, toddler Jackson met baby Lilah, and everyone was surprised by his reaction. Tori struggled with her recovery from the C-section, while Matt and Caryn found new ways to entertain little Jackson. Then, Amy and Chris moved one step closer to moving in together.

Jackson Meets His New Sister! | Little People, Big WorldJackson meeting Lilah doesn't go as planned. Stream Full Episodes of Little People, Big World: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/little-people-big-world/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LittlePeopleBigWorld/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TLC 2020-05-21T17:45:01Z

Now on the season 29 premiere, called “To Seel or Not to Sell,” it’s the end of an era as Amy prepares to say goodbye to the family farm for good because Matt has offered to buy her out. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are experiencing the joys and challenges of parenthood with baby Lilah and Jackson, making sure both children are getting the care and attention they need. The new episodes also offer a glimpse into how the Roloff’s world is impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, from a quarantine birthday party to the stress of moving in the middle of a pandemic.

Then next week, on October 6, in an episode called “Boxing Up the Past,” the description reads, “Matt is eager to get the farmhouse in order, which leaves Amy stressed out and struggling to pack up 30 years of memories. Zach is up for the challenge of watching Jackson and Lilah alone for the first time, but two kids are a lot harder than one!”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

