How to Watch Little League World Series 2021 Online for Free

Sixteen teams from the United States will vie for the 2021 Little League World Series title from Aug. 19-29 in South Williamsport, PA.

Every game of the tournament will be televised on either ESPN (13 games), ESPN2 (1 game) or ABC (2 games).

Little League World Series 2021 Preview

The 16-team field features two teams who’ve won it all: Hawaii’s Honolulu Little League, who took the title three years ago, and Toms River East Little League of Toms River, NJ, who did it in 1998.

Honolulu claimed the 2021 West Regional championship on Saturday, besting California’s Torrance Little League 7-2 in San Bernardino, CA. Torrance will still compete in the World Series, however; Little League Baseball elected to limit the field to teams from the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the top two teams from each region reached the tournament, rather than just the regional champs.

“I don’t know if it set in yet,” Honolulu manager Brandon Sardinha said, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “The kids are extremely happy. Super excited.”

Honolulu went 4-0 in the West Regional, plating 42 runs.

“We have very good hitters,” Sardinha said, per the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “They’re very selective with their pitches, make good contact, and on the bases, we’re very aggressive.”

Honolulu’s Pele Payanal delivered the decisive blow with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth of the six-inning game: a two-out, two-strike, bases-clearing trip to put his side up 4-2.

“At that point, I was just thinking I was going to put the ball in play and get a hit,” the left-handed hitter said, per the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “It was down and in.”

Toms River punched their ticket to the team’s fifth World Series with a late comeback on Friday. Trailing 3-0 and facing elimination, they ripped off 6 runs in the top half of the sixth for a 6-3 victory.

As Payanal would do a day later, Carson Frazier stepped up to the plate with two outs, the bases loaded, and his team down a run. He cracked a bases-clearing double off the center-field fence for what’d stand as the winning runs.

Frazier’s uncle Todd Frazier, a two-time MLB All-Star who last played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, led Toms River East to the World Series title 23 years ago. Carson’s dad, Charlie Frazier Jr. — Todd’s older brother — was drafted by the Florida Marlins in 1999 and reached Double-A. Charlie and Todd’s middle brother, Jeff Frazier, briefly played for the Detroit Tigers in 2010.

“That’s Little League history with Carson being up. The Frazier legacy lives on through the younger generations, it’s really amazing,” Toms River manager Paul Mika said, according to the Asbury Park Press.

“They really wanted this, and they did not give up. Before the sixth inning I said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to go home.’ And they said they didn’t want to, either. So I said we have to make some magic happen.”

Toms River East fell 10-3 to Upper Providence Little League of Oaks, PA, in the East Regional title game on Saturday. Upper Providence had already bested Toms River East 6-1 two days earlier to secure their place in the World Series.