Lomachenko vs Lopez Live Stream: How to Watch Online

There will be a new unified lightweight champion after Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO) and Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KO) clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Saturday.

Lomachenko vs Lopez Preview

Lomachenko, who currently possesses both the WBA, WBC and WBO world titles, is looking to add yet another belt to his ever-growing collection while also proving he’s still one of the best to do it — even though he’s getting a bit older.

“I don’t think about age because I’m just 32 years old,” Lomachenko said Tuesday when he spoke to the media virtually. “Who made the rules about age in boxing? It depends on the person’s lifestyle. Somebody [could be] old at 27 and at 30. Somebody [could be old at] 45, 47. I feel great and I feel young.”

Lopez is no stranger to hardware himself, winning the IBF championship after knocking Richard Commey out in the second round last December. He’s also no stranger to trash talk, and he has been deriding his upcoming opponent, insinuating Lomachenko is far past his prime.

“He’s on the way out of the sport and 135 is just too big,” Lopez said about his 32-year-old opponent. The 22-year-old Lopez has youth on his side, and he has also become one of the sport’s elite boxers at an incredibly young age. “I’m going to muscle him. I’m going to play it smart at the same time because I’m able to do that,” Lopez added, before giving a small preview of what to expect on fight night.

“I give every fighter things that I want them to feel,” Lopez said Monday, per CBS Sports. “I have to see what he can and can’t handle. We will go off of that. I don’t underestimate no fighter and no man. We don’t know. That’s what everybody is waiting for, just to see. We have all seen what Loma can do but nobody has really seen all that I can. I can’t wait to showcase that. It’s going to be a very entertaining fight but very technical as well.”

At 5’8″, Lopez has a slight height advantage (Lomachenko is 5’7″), and he also has a 3-inch reach advantage. Figure his speed and strength into it, and this has the makings of one entertaining bout.

“I want to do 12 rounds, I don’t want to finish this fight very fast,” Lomachenko said, adding that he could care less what words came out of his opponent’s mouth.

“I heard this a lot of times from a lot of boxers,” Lomachenko said about Lopez’ pre-fight trash talk. “But then you come in the ring, and you forgot your words. You forgot your promise. You just try boxing, you just try fighting. For me it’s just trash talk. It’s just words. We will see what happens.”