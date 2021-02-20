How to Watch Long Island Serial Killer Lifetime Movie Online

The latest TV movie to delve into the scary world of serial killers is The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice on Lifetime, premiering Saturday, February 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Long Island Serial Killer’ Preview

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice | Full Trailer | Lifetime#TheLongIslandSerialKiller premieres on Lifetime, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 8/7c. The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice tells the story of Mari Gilbert’s search for the truth behind what happened to her daughter Shannan, a sometime escort who disappeared after a ‘date’ on Long Island. #TheLongIslandSerialKiller Watch Lifetime Movies anytime with the… 2021-01-31T16:59:49Z

Inspired by true events, this latest ripped-from-the-headlines Lifetime movie stars Kim Delaney as a woman whose daughter is missing and who knows something terrible happened to her.

According to the Lifetime press release:

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice tells the story of Mari Gilbert’s (Delaney) search for the truth behind what happened to her daughter Shannan, a sometime escort who disappeared after a ‘date’ on Long Island. After Shannan (Katharine Isabelle) fails to come home, her mother Mari knows something is terribly wrong. Pleading to police to take her concerns seriously, she keeps pushing the police for answers. Mari’s insistence that her daughter not be overlooked eventually leads to a horror hidden on Long Island – 10 bodies of young women discovered buried in shallow graves along Ocean Parkway in the area of Gilgo Beach. Shannan’s body was later found in a marsh in nearby Oak Beach. Though the search for the killer is still ongoing, Mari’s passionate dedication to giving her daughter and other forgotten women a voice, and the attention they deserve, has kept the case alive with hopes of a breakthrough soon. The movie not only follows a mother’s tireless search for the truth, but it also digs deep into the murders, including Shannan’s, that have gone unsolved for so long. Joining Kim Delaney is Eugene Clark as private investigator “Herc” Zinneman.

Following the film is the documentary The Long Island Serial Killer: Special Report, which features the real-life experts and law enforcement officers “offering personal accounts of the efforts to solve the case and Mari Gilbert’s search to uncover the truth.” Emmy-winning journalist Deborah Norville, who was an executive producer on the film, appears to share her insights that she gleaned on the case through her reporting on it for Inside Edition.

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice premieres Saturday, February 20 from 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed immediately by The Long Island Serial Killer: Special Report at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.