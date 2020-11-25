How to Watch Louisville vs Evansville Basketball Online Without Cable

The Louisville Cardinals get their season started at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday as it takes on the Evansville Purple Aces.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Evansville vs Louisville online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Evansville vs Louisville live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Evansville vs Louisville live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Evansville vs Louisville live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Evansville vs Louisville live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Evansville vs Louisville Preview

Louisville will get its season started on Wednesday, looking to improve on a 24-7 finish a year ago in the shortened season. The Cardinals were scheduled to play Syracuse in last year’s ACC Tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

The game will take place in the “bubble” of the KFC Yum! Center, which will host not only Louisville and Evansville, but Little Rock, Duquesne, Seton Hall, Prairie View A&M, UNC Greensboro, Western Kentucky and Winthrop through Dec. 4.

“I do think that the protocols at U of L Health, that the Galt House, that the Yum Center have put into play are going to help, but there’s also a luck factor and we cross our fingers and hope that we’re able to get through all these games without any cases breaking out,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said.

Eight players departed the program after last season, including Jordan Nwora, who was selected No. 45 overall in this year’s NBA Draft. Mack knows his relatively inexperienced team will have to learn from their mistakes during what will likely be an unprecedented year.

You haven’t had to deal with foul trouble. You haven’t had to be trusted and relied upon. Anytime you have players that are inexperienced, sometimes they have to learn the hard way. We’ll take those things as they come. We’ll try to get better at it. I think players will learn through game experience, both positive and negative experience, and we’ll be better because of it.”

Evansville finished last season 9-23 and a miserable 0-18 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

”I believe in them and I think they believe in what we’re doing, I think they really enjoy the way they’re being coached and I believe they know that they’re improving as individuals and they’re improving as a team,” Evansville coach Todd Lickliter said. “We’ll have a test – we have plenty of tests coming up and we’ll see how we’re doing, that’s the beauty of it, that’s the fun of it. … That challenge of, can we keep growing and become the team we believe that we should be.”