Louisville vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Louisville Cardinals 1–3 (0–3 ACC) will have their work cut out for them this weekend when they head to South Bend to face the No. 4 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0).

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Louisville vs Notre Dame online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Louisville vs Notre Dame live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Louisville vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Louisville vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Louisville vs Notre Dame Preview

The Irish are coming off a 42-26 win over Florida State last weekend. It was a slower game for the Irish, as they often struggled to find a rhythm on offense at times, going just 2-8 on third down.

Quarterback Ian Book played well, however, going 16-25 for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Book also ran for a score in a game that saw Notre Dame’s rushing attack overwhelm the Seminoles. The Fighting Irish ran for 353 yards and four scores, averaging 8.4 yards per carry. They’ll be facing a Louisville squad giving up an average of 34.4 points over their first four games.

The Cardinals could not manage to overcome Georgia Tech last week, losing 46-27. It was their third straight loss, but there were a few encouraging signs for Louisville.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham had a strong outing in a losing effort, throwing for 229 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for two scores. It was the first game this season in which Cunningham did not throw an interception, but it came at a time when Louisville’s running backs could not hold on to the ball. They had three fumbles, which was a large reason they lost the game.

Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield knows his team will have to clean things up against this tough Notre Dame team. “I think the turnovers and big plays are the two biggest differences on offense that I think we’ve had,” he said. “We have to take care of the football and we have to get down the field. If we hit those big plays, we’re going to score points … that’s how we will be able to win football games.”

For his part, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly isn’t expecting a gimme against Louisville. He knows Cunningham is coming off his best game of the season, and even though the Irish have allowed an average of 13.0 points through their first three games, Kelly is ready for a battle in the trenches.

“They will utilize all the tools they have at their disposal, but we’ll have to be ready for option and the quarterback runs. They’re an outside zone team and they’re really, really good at it,” Kelly said, adding: “It will have to start there in defending that. Their boot game is very, very good and getting the ball in space to the receivers. Defending him out of the pocket is going to be a big concern for us. He’s very good at creating and that is as big of a concern for us as anything.”

Thus, turnovers and the run game should be keys to this one, although Notre Dame are currently three-touchdown favorites, and should win handily.