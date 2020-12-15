Loyola vs Wisconsin Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) will host the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (3-0) Tuesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Loyola Chicago vs Wisconsin online for free:

Loyola Chicago vs Wisconsin Preview

Wisconsin saw its game against Northern Iowa canceled this past week, and after a bit of shuffling of its schedule, the team wound up playing Rhode Island last Wednesday, winning 72-63. Guard Brad Davison led the way for the Badgers with 23 points, while forward Micah Potter added 13 points and seven boards, and forward Aleem Ford chipped in 11.

The Badgers are averaging 77.8 points a game, and they have three players scoring in double figures, led by Potter, who is averaging 12.8 points a game. Potter is also the team’s leading rebounder, hauling in 6.6 boards per game. Forward Nate Reuvers is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.2 points a game and guard D’Mitrik Trice is adding 11 per contest, giving Wisconsin a formidable attack featuring multiple different players that can hurt you any given night. They’re going to need it, considering their penchant for foul trouble.

“How can we eliminate some unnecessary fouls?” Badgers coach Greg Gard responded when asked what his team must work on moving forward. “I think that’s probably line item No. 1 right now … We’ve had guys get in foul trouble that have had to sit a lot. Fortunately we’ve got some depth to be able to absorb it and handle it, but it gets you out of rhythm.”

The Ramblers’ three wins have come against the likes of Lewis, Chicago State and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC). Loyola eventually came out on top of a back and forth battle, pulling ahead in the second half to win, 77-66. “It was our first game that was really back and forth,” Loyola head coach Porter Moser told the media after the win. “I thought our guys answered the bell every time. That’s the sign of an older team. They kept coming at us. Every time we got a little separation they went on a run.”

Cameron Krutwig led the way for the Ramblers with 20 points, and he was one of four players scoring in double digits for Loyola. Marquise Kennedy (16 points), Braden Norris (11 points) and Lucas Williamson (10 points) all registered 10+ points, but it was forward Aher Uguak who garnered Moser’s praise after the game. Uguak had a solid all-around performance, netting seven points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out five assists and getting two steals.

“Talk about the ultimate team player,” Moser said. “[He made] so many toughness plays for the team.” Loyola will need plenty more of those toughness plays against the Badgers if they want to score an upset here.