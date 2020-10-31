How to Stream LSU vs Auburn Game Online for Free

It’ll be the battle of the Tigers when LSU (2-2) head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn (3-2) Saturday.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of LSU vs Auburn online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch LSU vs Auburn live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch LSU vs Auburn live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch LSU vs Auburn live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch LSU vs Auburn live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

LSU vs Auburn Preview

LSU is coming off a 52-24 win over South Carolina. Their offense isn’t the same high-scoring affair it was when Joe Burrow was there last year, but the Tigers have still managed to continue to put points on the board. LSU is averaging 42 points a game, and they may have found a hidden gem on their roster last week.

In his first start filling in for injured starter Myles Brennan, freshman quarterback TJ Finley went 17-21 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in relief. He also had a rushing score.

“I enjoyed the TJ Finley show Saturday night, I hope I see it again,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said this week. “One of the best freshman performances I’ve ever seen so let’s see what he does this week. I think he’s only going to continue to get better.”

The Tigers have been just fine on offense, but they are giving up 30 points a game through their first four games on the defensive side, and they’re about to be challenged in a big way against Auburn.

Still, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said that he’s not trying to overlook LSU’s defense this week. “I think you’ve seen that their defense is fine,” Malzahn said. “They’re better each week. They do have a bunch of young guys, new guys, so just trying to get that experience, but they’ve seen that the last couple weeks, they’ve improved. We’ll see what their plan is, but they definitely have improved.”

Auburn is fresh from a 35-28 win over Ole Miss. Quarterback Bo Nix went 22-30 for 238 yards and a score. It was his best performance since Week 1, and he’ll need to take advantage of a leaky LSU defense.

Nix leads a Tigers offense that’s averaging 24.4 points a game, and they’ve displayed a nice balance on offense over the last two weeks in particular, netting over 200 yards both receiving and in the running game. Running back Tank Bigsby is a big reason why; he has three straight 100-yard games.

On defense, Auburn is giving up 25.2 points and over 385 total yards a game. They’ve been a bit more porous against the run than they’d like, surrendering 180.4 yards and nine scores on the ground in five games this season.

This has all the makings of a classic SEC shootout, and if previous matchups between these two are any indication, it should be a back and forth battle that could come down to the final possession.